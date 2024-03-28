The mystery has been solved.

Monday’s episode of WWE saw opened with The Rock making a surprise appearance and whispering something to Cody Rhodes at the top of the show. While it was hard to determine what The Final Boss said, what was not hard to see was the beatdown that Rocky gave Cody at the show’s end, which included the American Nightmare being busted open.

Today on Instagram, The Rock confirmed that he told Cody “Tonight…I will make you bleed.” This makes sense since Cody told a backstage interviewer ahead of the beatdown he received that The Rock would not deliver on his promise. Sorry Cody, but you were wrong.