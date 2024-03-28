Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff are at it again.

The AEW and ROH President and the former WCW Executive Vice President have been trading insults on social media.

Things got started when Jon Alba posted an announcement regarding the “Strictly Business” podcast with Eric Bischoff, promising an announcement about the show on Thursday evening.

The AEW and ROH boss-man shot back on X and wrote, “Sunsetting this fraud of a business podcast before the next AEW media deal is a wise choice.”

This led to Bischoff himself chiming in on social media to respond to Khan.

“A money mark with no talent other than spending daddy’s money, going all the way to Canada to draw less than 4k in one of the hottest pro wrestling markets in North America, talking about “wise choices,” Bischoff wrote. “Strap in. It’s going to be a fun day!”

Some news tonight about the future of Strictly Business with @EBischoff pic.twitter.com/twm1dO81tt — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) March 28, 2024

Sunsetting this fraud of a business podcast before the next AEW media deal is a wise choice.#AEWDynamite — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 28, 2024