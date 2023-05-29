Nick Aldis opens up about his departure from the NWA.

The National Treasure spoke about this topic with METRO, where he discusses his current work with IMPACT and how he ended up back at his old company. He also mentions potential interest in WWE.

It is (IMPACT is a great fit for me), but as far as WWE, timing is everything. I don’t wanna speak to it too much, but timing was a big factor. I think everyone knows that there’s a lot going on there. Who knows?

The conversation then shifted from WWE to Adlis leaving the NWA. The former two-time world champion expressed how heartbreaking it was for his work with the NWA to get undone due to some fallout with Billy Corgan.

I don’t wanna speak too much about my conversations with (WWE). And I certainly don’t want to imply or suggest that I had a choice of anywhere to go. That would be disingenuous or dishonest. It’s more about, what’s the best option right now? I did need a little bit of a mental break – because I did put a lot of pressure on myself. I’ll be honest, it was kinda heartbreaking to see a lot of my work get undone at the NWA. I needed a bit of time to just process it and go, hey, what they decide to do now that you’re gone is none of your concern. Your body of work will live on through your fans and that’s it. You build this brand for yourself. (Mickie James) was good at restoring that confidence in me as well.

Aldis defeated Kenny King at the recent IMPACT Under Siege event.