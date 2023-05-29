Jake Roberts weighs in on Cody Rhodes losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

The WWE Hall of Famer was asked to give his opinion on the American Nightmare’s loss to the Tribal Chief during a recent interview on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, where he claimed that he knew Cody would lose because of how Vince McMahon thinks. He adds that Cody winning the title is the eventual destination.

Well, knowing Vince McMahon, I could have told you that’s what would happen. Because everybody just knew Cody [Rhodes] was going to take it [get the victory], and if everybody’s calling for it Vince is going to do quite the opposite, you know? He doesn’t want anyone calling his shit. So, as far as business-wise, it did disappoint a lot of people. I don’t think it hurt Cody. But, I mean, my god, they threw everything but the kitchen sink at him. But, at some point soon, they would give the title to him.

Later in the interview, Roberts spoke about his AEW debut back in 2020 and getting to cut a promo on Cody Rhodes, which would eventually lead to the debut of Lance Archer.

[What] AEW gave me is that when I came back, they let me go out to the ring and do that thing with [promo] Cody. It meant so much to me to go out and feel the ropes again, feel the mat, smell it. It’s just an amazing feeling that I had, and I really appreciate that.

Cody suffered another big loss this past weekend at Night of Champions to Brock Lesnar. Check out Roberts’ full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)