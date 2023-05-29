We noted before how Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifiers likely would not begin until next week’s WWE RAW. It was later said by proven insider Better Wrestling Experience that early draft plans call for Becky Lynch vs. Chelsea Green, Zoey Stark vs. Candice LeRae, and Natalya vs. Sonya Deville for next week.

It was previously said that early draft plans for tonight’s men’s MITB Qualifiers called for Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed and The Miz vs. Ricochet with Nakamura and Ricochet advancing. WWE has not officially announced the matches as of this writing.

The future of Damage CTRL is up in the air as WWE had plans at some recent point for Dakota Kai to reunite with Tegan Nox but an injury changed plans. WWE has also had plans for a singles run for IYO SKY, but it remains to be seen what was in store for Bayley.

It was also reported by BWE that some sort of title swap is in the works for RAW Women’s Champion Asuka and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, similar to what Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch did in 2021. There’s a storyline planned to build to the swap.

It was noted that tonight’s RAW opener and main event will be huge, with new WWE Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, The Judgment Day and a certain special superstar. A “what’s next” segment is planned for Cody Rhodes as a follow-up to Brock Lesnar at WWE Night of Champions. As noted, it was previously said that there would be a big main event tonight to kick off a new era of RAW, and that Rollins will find himself in an “uncanny alliance when he takes on the leaders of RAW.” It was also said that there will be a big tease planned for Rollins’ first challenger on tonight’s RAW, in a segment that will feature streamers and pyro.

You can click here for more recent spoilers on creative plans into SummerSlam.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.u

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.