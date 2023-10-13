Nick Aldis recently discussed his role as a producer with WWE and how he manages it alongside his wrestling commitments for indie companies.

In an interview with McGuire On Wrestling, Aldis provided insights into his involvement with WWE and his approach to balancing various wrestling commitments.

When asked about his work with WWE, Aldis shared,

“I think it’s safe to say I’m working with WWE, yes. That’s the way I look at it — I’m working with them at the moment. At least from my point of view, I feel like it’s been very positive, and I’ve enjoyed it. And it’s been rewarding, and I’m very obviously flattered that they would want my input and expertise, especially with helping some of the younger talent that are coming up from NXT.”

Regarding his independent bookings, Aldis explained,

“Fortunately, WWE has been very understanding of my schedule. There have been times where I’ve been unable to make certain shows because of my independent commitments, and also because of Mickie’s commitments. Fitting it all in is a challenge, but certainly fun. Basically, I’m currently attending ‘Raw’ and ‘SmackDown’ whenever I can.”

(h/t Wrestling Inc)