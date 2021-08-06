During an interview on the Pro-Wrestling 4 Life podcast indie superstar and deathmatch king Nick Gage spoke with host Sean Waltman about his recent showdown with Matt Cardona, who managed to defeat the MDK leader to become the new GCW champion. Afterwards the fans in attendance would pelt Cardona with cans and other items out of frustration that there hometown hero (Gage) had come up short in his title defense. Hear Gage’s thoughts on that reaction below.

Says he was a little out of it and couldn’t really control the crowd:

I’ll be honest with you, I was a little out of it. Shit was being thrown in the ring, but [Cardona] hit me with a bundle of tubes and that shit kinda put me out. I was kind of waking up and shit was flying everywhere. What do you want me to do? Control the gang? They are fired up. They don’t like this guy trying to come in here and get off doing a deathmatch and trying to get over. I don’t know what this guy is going. They don’t like this shit.

Calls the fans and passionate and says he would never tell them to do what they don’t want to do:

I’ll never tell my gang to do whatever. They can do whatever they want as long as I’m there. That was all natural too. Ain’t nobody setting that shit up or nobody in the crowd throwing one thing so hopefully, others will throw it. It’s all natural. We don’t do that corny ass shit. The fans are passionate.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)