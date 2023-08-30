AEW superstar and company EVP Nick Jackson was involved in no backstage shenanigans this weekend, but instead is celebrating the success of this past Sunday’s All In pay-per-view.

Jackson, who wrestled alongside his brother Matt Jackson in a losing effort against FTR at the event from Wembley, took to Instagram and shared a ton of praise to the talent who helped make the show one of the best in AEW history. This includes the Young Buck shouting out Sting, Darby Allin, Hikaru Shida, Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, Will Ospreay, MJF, Adam Cole, Eddie Kingston, FTR, and Cody Rhodes.

Nick Jackson is a good man! 🤌🏼#AEWAllIn pic.twitter.com/9LTWLEq2HD — Mouthing Off w/ Mike Wrestling Podcast (@MOWM_Podcast) August 29, 2023

As a reminder, Cody Rhodes (now in WWE) was a part of the historic 2018 All In pay-per-view, the largest independent wrestling event in history. That event eventually led to the birth of AEW.