– Tonight’s post-Heatwave edition of WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk, who passed away last Wednesday at the age of 79, and Bray Wyatt, who passed away at the age of 36 on Thursday. We go to a video package of highlights from last week’s Heatwave special episode. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Steel Cage Match: The Creed Brothers vs. The Dyad

We go right to the Steel Cage and The Schism is already out wrapping up their entrances – The Dyad’s Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid with Joe Gacy and Ava. The Dyad is already in the cage. Out next comes The Creed Brothers to a pop – Julius Creed and Brutus Creed. If The Creeds win this match, they will be reinstated to NXT. Vic says the only way to win this match is by pinfall or submission, you cannot escape the cage or walk out of the door to win.

The masked Schism followers suddenly attack The Creeds at ringside. Julius is tossed into the cage, then Gacy shuts the cage door on him to lock him inside, while Brutus is carried away to the back by the masked followers. Fans boo. The bell hits and Julius starts fighting as this is now a Handicap Match.

Julius unloads on both opponents and tosses them, then kips-up for a pop. The Schism’s followers are still surrounding the ring. Fowler and Reid beat Creed now, then stomp and kick to keep him down. Julius eventually fights out of a trap and hits a double clothesline. Julius with a Stretch Muffler to Fowler, then while he has the ankle lock on Fowler he powerbombs Reid. Fowler yells out as the submission is tightened.

Ava smiles through the cage as Creed is double teamed again. Julius charges but The Dyad catches him and launches him up and then face-first into the cage wall. Julius hits the mat and The Dyad stands tall as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Gacy barks from ringside as The Dyad grinds Julius’ face into the cage wall. Fans boo as The Dyad dominates. We start to see masked followers crawl and stumble out from the back. Brutus is beating Schism followers up now, destroying them at ringside.

Gacy blocks the door and holds the key but Brutus chases him around the ring while running through masked followers. Fans go wild as Brutus rips the cage door off. Fans chant “holy shit!” now. Brutus comes in with the cage door and unloads on The Dyad, then hitting them with signature offense.

Fowler and Reid are now trapped between the ropes and the cage on opposite sides of the ring. Brutus goes back and forth, smashing them with the door against the cage wall as fans pop big. The Creeds dominate now to a “this is awesome!” chant. They double team Reid now, tossing him into the steel over and over, then the same to Fowler.

Ava and Gacy are not happy. The Dyad turns it around on Julius, then they take out Brutus. Fowler hammer fists Brutus to keep him down. The Dyad tries to drive the cage door down into Brutus’ throat but the brother over-power them.

Gacy encourages The Dyad but Julius gets both opponents on his shoulders at the same time. Julius marches over to the opposite corner with The Dyad on his shoulders, and Brutus is waiting up top for a huge Brutus Bomb to send both crashing to the mat for a big pop. Julius then nails the diving forearm to Fowler, while Brutus hits the same move on Reid. The Creeds cover The Dyad for the double pin to win and get their jobs back.

Winners: The Creed Brothers

– After the match, fans loudly chant for The Creed Brothers as the music hits and they stand tall. We go to replays. Ivy Nile is in the ring now, hoisted up on The Creeds’ shoulders as The Diamond Mine is back. Ava stormed off before the finish, and now Gacy seethes from ringside as he stares The Diamond Mine on. Brutus yells at the camera and says The Creeds are NXT.

– We go to a new video with Roxanne Perez to hype tonight’s Fatal 4 Way main event. She goes on and says she was called a prodigy for a reason. She’s done hearing about her potential and how she has so long to go in her career… she’s ready now, and ready to get back what she never really lost in the first place.

– Vic and Booker are at the entrance-way now as the ring crew takes the cage down. They send us to a video package to set up the NXT Global Heritage Invitational. The tournament will kick off tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes approaches NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo backstage. They talk about being champions, then The Street Profits show up. The Profits say they like what Hayes is doing as champion. Hayes thanks them and says he has to go silence the rah-rah and erase this asterisk from his record. Hayes leaves. The Family and The Profits talk about how The Profits used to run things around here, and it sounds like the two teams want to face off next time The Profits are here. Dana Brooke, Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez come brawling into the room now as officials try to break them up.

NXT Global Heritage Invitational, Round 1 for Group A: Butch vs. Charlie Dempsey

We go back to the ring for the opening round of the NXT Global Heritage Invitational to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar for a match at NXT No Mercy on September 30. We see Meta-Four up in the VIP luxury box first – Dar, Oro Mensah, Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. Charlie Dempsey is in the ring with Drew Gulak and Damon Kemp. They have the American flag on display. Vic goes over the rules now. Out next comes Butch to a big pop.

The bell rings as the first Group A match kicks off. They trade counters and attempts early on. They lock up again and Butch hits a suplex. Butch and Dempsey trade more counters on the mat.

Fans pop as Butch goes for the hand but Dempsey ties him up and bends his fingers back instead. Dempsey with a stomp. They run the ropes and Butch drops Dempsey as Meta-Four looks on.

Fans chant “BruiserWeight!” now as Butch bends Dempsey’s fingers, then unloads with strikes to keep him down. Dempsey gets up and nails big rights with some trash talk. Butch kicks him down as the back & forth continues. Dempsey with a double underhook suplex for 2.

Butch bends fingers and stomps on them. They go up top and Dempsey goes for a super Full Nelson slam but Butch lands on his feet, then snaps some more fingers. Butch follows up with a Bitter End for the pin to secure the first points and win in the Invitational.

Winner: Butch

– After the match, Butch stands tall as the music hits. Vic shows us the standings and Butch now has 2 points for the pinfall win. Butch looks up at Meta-Four and talks some trash as they taunt him.

– Ilja Dragunov is walking backstage. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Dragon Lee is backstage with McKenzie Mitchell. She asks if Lee feels like last week’s mixed tag team win with Lyra Valkyria over WWE Women’s World Champion and NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio, puts him back into title contention. He also gives Lyra praise for her work as his partner. Lee says it does. He goes on and says we all saw what happens when you remove Ripley from the equation. Mustafa Ali interrupts now. Ali says Lee and Dominik have already had their match, but Ali still needs to get his one-on-one chance. Ali goes on and says he’s tired of seeing an outsider wear NXT gold. Ali continues and says they both can agree that Lee stepped up to the plate but struck out, so now Ali is coming up to bat. Ali walks off.

– We go back to the ring and Ilja Dragunov is out with a mic. He says Trick Williams impressed him last week. Fans pop. Ilja says Trick is not just some entertainer and is definitely not some sidekick, he deserves respect for how he handled himself in the ring. Ilja goes on and says now nothing stands in the way of his destiny. He brings up NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and says you know we will… NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar yells from the VIP box to interrupt.

Dar says this sounds like the perfect opportunity for an impromptu Supernova Sessions. Fans boo. Ilja says Dar is always about himself. Dar mentions watching these people compete for a shot but he will still win at NXT No Mercy. Dar says Ilja is sad and pathetic for beginning for a title shot when Meta-Four already has their trip booked to California for No Mercy. They go on and Ilja asks them if all they have is childish German insults. Ilja asks for one good reason why he should not join them up there. Lash Legend says Dar isn’t afraid of Ilja or anyone. They all continue to taunt Ilja and put Dar over. Dar says Ilja is full of excuses. Ilja says he sees how this is going to go… he takes his jacket off and looks to exit the ring for a fight but they yell for him to stop.

Dar goes on and says let’s do this right… next week we will give the fans what they want. Oro Mensah speaks up and heads to the ring because Ilja does not belong in the same ring as Dar. Ilja speaks some in his native tongue and warns that he will break Mensah. Mensah enters the ring and Ilja unloads on him, then goes for the Torpedo Moscow but Mensah rolls out of the ring. Ilja stands tall now as his music hits.

* Dabba-Kato vs. Tyler Bate (match status up in the air after being pulled from social media)

* Dana Brooke and Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez

* Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe

* Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Kiana James vs. Roxanne Perez to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton for a future title shot

* The eight-man NXT Global Heritage Invitational tournament will begin to determine the finals on September 26. The finals that night will crown the new #1 contender to NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar for a match at the NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event on Saturday, September 30. The first two matches for this week are Butch vs. Charlie Dempsey, and Nathan Frazer vs. Joe Coffey

