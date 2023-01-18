WWE CEO Nick Khan says he believes Chairman Vince McMahon has been honest about the allegations of misconduct brought against him last year.

During the interview, Khan was asked if he’s worried about more revelations coming out about Vince. Khan said he was not.

“It feels like wherever happened, happened and it’s out there,” Khan said of Vince. “And people know I’ve always found him to be a very honest broker with this stuff. So even when the process started last summer, there was nothing that he hid, there was nothing that he covered up. I think he was very honest about it and I appreciated that, and I think a lot of other folks did too.”

Simmons later mentioned former WWE referee Rita Chatterton, who recently demanded $11.75 million in damages after publicly accusing McMahon of raping her in a limousine three decades ago, allegations that McMahon has denied since then. Khan was asked if potential suitors will wait and see how the Chatterton situation and other possible situations play out before coming forward.

“I think everyone’s just plowing ahead,” Khan responded. “Because in all of these businesses there’s never a clean, clear path. There’s always some encumbrance, something in the way, some hurdle in the way that you have to get around or get through. So I see that like I would any other item like it.”

Khan was also asked about Vince possibly returning to WWE TV. He said it’s not happening at the moment, but things could change.

In regards to the potential WWE sale, Khan said there was potential for McMahon to only sell a part of the company, emphasizing the “strategic alternative” phrase that was used constantly during the interview, and in recent WWE filings since Vince returned.

“When he’s using the term ‘strategic alternative,’ it’s not to be cute. It’s basically, we’re looking at everything,” Khan said.

(H/T to F4Wonline for the quotes)