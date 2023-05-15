WWE CEO Nick Khan is scheduled to participate in the SVB MoffettNathanson Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

This will be the inaugural Technology, Media & Telecom Conference for SVB MoffettNathanson. It will include a fireside chat and Q&A session. Several executives will be participating, including FOX CEO & Executive Chair Lachlan Murdoch and Warner Bros. Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav, as well as upper management from Verizon, PayPal, Coinbase, Nexstar, and IBM, among others.

WWE announced today that they will provide a live webcast of the event on the WWE Corporate website on Thursday, May 18 at 1pm ET. A replay will be available shortly after the presentation wraps up.

