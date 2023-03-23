Veteran wrestler/commentator Nigel McGuinness is bringing his unique style of magic to stages.

McGuinness took to Twitter this week and teased future plans, writing, “Very excited about the future – big news for me coming soon”

It was then announced today that the 150-seat Illusion Magic Lounge theater in Santa Monica, California will host “Celebration: The Magic of Nigel McGuinness” on Thursday, March 30 during WrestleMania Weekend.

The event begins at 8pm and is scheduled to run for 1.5 hours. Tickets can be found here, and are $30 for General Admission, or $45 for VIP Reserved, which includes a signed 8″x10″ photo and reserved seating.

McGuinness’ magic show will be part spoken word and part interview with surprise guests. The event synopsis reads like this:

After years of entertaining fans and friends with close-up magic, former Ring of Honor World Champion Nigel McGuinness is finally taking their suggestion to do his own show – for one-night only – on Thursday, March 30th. Part spoken word, part interview with surprise guests – “Celebration” is an homage to the life-long love of professional wrestling – his experiences, and friendships, that came with it — AUTHENTIC – POIGNANT – BRILLIANT This exciting, last-minute, can’t miss event is packed with stunning magical effects for a once-in-a-lifetime evening you will remember forever. Set in the beautiful and intimate Illusion Magic Lounge theater – perfect for magic – TICKETS ARE LIMITED so get yours as soon as you can.

McGuinness tweeted on the event and said this huge moment is years in the making.

“Huge moment for me – years in the making – very limited availability – super excited to see everyone there – next Thursday Mar 30th – 8pm – Illusion Magic Lounge Santa Monica,” he wrote.

McGuinness began wrestling in 1999, and found success around the world before retiring in December 2011 due to health issues. Thanks to Michael Cole, WWE hired McGuinness in December 2016 to work as a commentator on various shows. He was released on October 22, 2022. McGuinness continues to host pro wrestling seminars in the United States and Europe.

