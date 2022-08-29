WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev were married in Paris, France on Friday, August 26.

Nikki and Artem began dating in January 2019 after working together on season 25 of Dancing With The Stars, and then announced that they were engaged to be married back on January 3, 2020. They finally got married almost three years later. Nikki and Artem have a 2 year old son together.

Nikki announced on Instagram today that their journey to the altar will be documented on the E! network via four-part special event.

“We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, “Nikki Bella Says I Do,” premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo,” she wrote along with two photos from the wedding, seen below.

WWE congratulated the happy couple with a post on their website, writing, “The wedding bells have rung for WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella as she took to Instagram to announce that she and husband Artem Chigvintsev officially tied the knot. Bella revealed the couple’s entire wedding journey will unfold on the E! Entertainment four-part special event ‘Nikki Bella Says I Do.’ Join WWE in wishing Nikki and Artem congratulations on their big day!”

There’s no official word yet on when the “Nikki Bella Says I Do” mini-series will premiere, but we will keep you updated.

