On Monday night, NJPW confirmed the full card for Wrestle Grand Slam, which will take place at the Tokyo Dome on July 25.

IWGP World Heavyweight title: Shingo Takagi vs. Kota Ibushi will headline the show. Here is the full line-up:

IWGP Tag Team titles: Tetsuya Naito and SANADA vs. Dangerous Tekkers (Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr.)

Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb

IWGP Junior Heavyweight title: El Desperado vs. Robbie Eagles

IWGP Junior Tag Team titles: Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo vs. Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi

New Japan Ranbo battle royal for the KOPW 2021 trophy