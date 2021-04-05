On Monday morning, New Japan Pro Wrestling confirmed the cards for Wrestling Satsuma no Kuni.

Roppongi 3K (SHO & YOH) defending their IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles will headline the first night while Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi facing Aaron Henare & Jeff Cobb and Will Ospreay & The Great-O-Khan taking on Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito are the top matches for the second night.

This event is being held at the Kagoshima Arena over two nights on Wednesday, April 28 and Thursday, April 29. Here are the cards:

Wrestling Satsuma no Kuni (Wednesday, April 28)

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions SHO & YOH defend against El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Toru Yano defends the KOPW 2021 Provisional title against EVIL

Will Ospreay, The Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare & Jeff Cobb vs. Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & BUSHI

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato vs. Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori & Gedo

Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr. & DOUKI vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Jado

Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura vs. Gabriel Kidd & Tiger Mask IV

Wrestling Satsuma no Kuni (Thursday, April 29)