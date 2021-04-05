On Monday morning, New Japan Pro Wrestling confirmed the cards for Wrestling Satsuma no Kuni.
Roppongi 3K (SHO & YOH) defending their IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles will headline the first night while Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi facing Aaron Henare & Jeff Cobb and Will Ospreay & The Great-O-Khan taking on Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito are the top matches for the second night.
This event is being held at the Kagoshima Arena over two nights on Wednesday, April 28 and Thursday, April 29. Here are the cards:
Wrestling Satsuma no Kuni (Wednesday, April 28)
- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions SHO & YOH defend against El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
- Toru Yano defends the KOPW 2021 Provisional title against EVIL
- Will Ospreay, The Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare & Jeff Cobb vs. Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & BUSHI
- Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato vs. Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori & Gedo
- Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr. & DOUKI vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Jado
- Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura vs. Gabriel Kidd & Tiger Mask IV
Wrestling Satsuma no Kuni (Thursday, April 29)
- Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi vs. Aaron Henare & Jeff Cobb
- Will Ospreay & The Great-O-Khan vs. Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito
- Toru Yano, Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori & Dick Togo
- Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr. & DOUKI vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, & Jado
- SHO, YOH & Tiger Mask IV vs. El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Minoru Suzuki
- SANADA & BUSHI vs. Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura