WWE has confirmed that Titus O’Neil will receive the Warrior Award as a part of the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class.

The news was announced today by WWE and the Tampa Bay Times. Titus is being honored for his work in the Tampa community, and with the Bullard Family Foundation.

The 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will air tomorrow night on the WWE Network. Titus joins the following stars in the 2020 Class – JBL, The Bella Twins, Jushin Thunder Liger, The British Bulldog, the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Sean Waltman, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash), and William Shatner (Celebrity Wing).

Below is the full announcement on Titus receiving the Warrior Award, along with comments from WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon:

Titus O’Neil to receive 2020 Warrior Award at WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil has been named the recipient of the 2020 Warrior Award. Named after WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior, The Warrior Award is presented to an individual who has exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of The Ultimate Warrior. The news was first reported by the Tampa Bay Times. The Warrior Award presentation will be part of the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, streaming tomorrow, Tuesday, April 6 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else. Titus O’Neil is one of the most philanthropic Superstars in WWE history. A fixture in the Tampa Bay community and passionate about giving back to families in need, O’Neil founded The Bullard Family Foundation, an organization that provides families and children in need with special moments, programs, and resources to help build character, develop relationships, and strengthen communities around them. In addition, O’Neil is an Ambassador for WWE, helping thousands of individuals through various nonprofits and WWE partners including Susan G. Komen, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Special Olympics. His passion for community and uplifting others inspired him to write his first book, “There’s No Such Thing as a Bad Kid: How I Went from Stereotype to Prototype,” in 2019. O’Neil is a Tampa Bay native and graduated from the University of Florida where he was a standout football player for the Gators. “Titus is a dedicated father, humanitarian and WWE Global Ambassador. His unwavering passion to help others in need is simply unmatched,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “Although he does not seek recognition, I am thrilled that his work will be spotlighted to WWE fans around the world.”

