NJPW has announced details regarding their qualifying match for the AEW All-Atlantic Title four-way at Forbidden Door later this month.

The company announced that two qualifying matches will take place on the June 20 New Japan Road card in Korakuen Hall – Tomohiro Ishii vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Tomoaki Honma vs. Clark Connors. The winners of those two qualifying matches will then face off the following night and the winner will then qualify for the four-way match at Forbidden Door on June 26 in Chicago.

The first AEW qualifying match took place on last week’s Dynamite with PAC defeating Buddy Matthews. Another qualifying match, Miro vs. Ethan Page, will take place on this week’s Dynamite.