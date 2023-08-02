NJPW issued the following press release announcing an update for the August 19th All-Star Junior Festival.

The promotion revealed that a four-man elimination tournament will take place at the event, with the first bout being Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors. Full details about the match and the tournament can be found below.

All Star Junior festival has its first singles match added to the card with the announcement of Kevin Knight for the lineup today, and that’s not all! Announced today is the All Star Jr. USA Tournament! The four man single elimination one night tournament will see one entrant with the distinction of reigning over the All Star Junior Festival. That’s a distinction that Clark Connors wants to add to his IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag team Championship- but Kevin Knight wants that honour as well. A former junior tag champion himself, Knight has ill feelings toward a one time LA Dojo ally, stemming from Connors joining BULLET CLUB War Dogs, and then defeating the Jet on night one of Best of the Super Jr. earlier this year. Redemption would also see Knight advance to the final later in the night, but against whom? Find out as we announce more entrants and matches for ASJF2023!

#ASJF2023 will play host to a special four man one night tournament August 19! Kevin Knight and Clark Connors meet in the first round! Details: https://t.co/WXmaUNP2IC Tickets: https://t.co/mLKMhQH1xP pic.twitter.com/2hsrZHBeUC — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 2, 2023

NJPW All Star Junior Festival USA will take place on Saturday, August 19 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. Tickets are still available, and the event will air live as a pay-per-view on NJPW World. Below is the updated card:

Three-Way Tag Team Ladder Match for the Philly Cheesesteak Cup

DOUKI and Low Rider vs. GCW World Champion Blake Christian and Master Wato vs. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi and CMLL World Historic Welterweight Champion Rocky Romero

GCW Tag Team Champions Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver vs. El Desperado and MAO

Clark Connors vs. Kevin Knight Opening Round Match

Others in action will be TJP, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Robbie Eagles, YOH, Shun Skywalker, Mike Bailey, Dragon Kid, and more.