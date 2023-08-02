As noted earlier, WWE revealed in its Q2 2023 financial report that federal agents executed a search warrant and served a federal grand jury subpoena on WWE Chairman Vince McMahon on July 17 of this year. The filing notes that no charges have been filed against McMahon. WWE has received voluntary and compulsory legal demands for documents from federal law enforcement and regulatory agencies concerning the investigation into the McMahon hush-money cover-up from 2022. You can click here for details from the filing.

In an update, CNBC received comments from WWE, and the company believes the subpoena and search warrant are “a continuation of the investigation that commenced last summer. WWE has cooperated throughout and fully understands and respects the government’s need for a complete process.”

McMahon then issued the following separate statement:

“In 2022, WWE formed a special committee to review allegations of misconduct against me. That review was concluded in November 2022 following an extensive investigation. Throughout this experience, I have always denied any intentional wrongdoing and continue to do so. I am confident that the government’s investigation will be resolved without any findings of wrongdoing. I am focused on completing the recovery process from my recent spinal surgery and on closing our transaction with Endeavor, which will create one of the preeminent global sports and entertainment brands.”

WWE also revealed today that McMahon “went on medical leave after undergoing major spinal surgery,” which is the operation revealed late last month. The leave began Friday, July 21, and it was noted that McMahon will “remain on medical leave until further notice but will remain Executive Chairman” of the company.

