WWE superstar Ricochet recently joined Insight With Chris Van Vilet to hype up this Saturday’s SummerSlam premium live event, where the former U.S. Champion will be taking on celebrity boxer/personality Logan Paul in singles-action.

During the interview, Ricochet revealed what his first thoughts were about Paul and how impressed he was that Paul was putting in a good amount of time at the Performance Center. He admits he was curious to see how Paul would do at first, but acknowledges how cool it is to see him so committed to the craft.

I mean, I’ve never had any preconceived notions, I just think, you know, like, we have people come in all the time. So that was nothing new to me. But I’m seeing like, he was actually at the PC training with Shawn [Michaels] and some of the people down there. And then he was like, putting the work in for the match with like, the tag match with The Miz and the other matches with The Miz, and like he’s putting the work in. So, when he initially came in, I mean, I was curious to see what happened, but then to see actually what he has done since it’s been, I mean, actually pretty cool.

