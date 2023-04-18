NJPW has announced two big title matches for the May 3rd Wrestling Dontaku event from the Fukuoka International Center.

Zack Sabre Jr. will defend his NJPW World TV Championship against Jeff Cobb. A preview for that matchup can be found below.

Backstage at Sakura Genesis April 8, Jeff Cobb responded to Zack Sabre Jr.’s proxy challenge on behalf of Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls to Aussie Open with a challenge of his own. Cobb wanted a shot at the NJPW World TV Championship, a challenge Sabre accepted as long as he got past Tom Lawlor at Capital Collision. Though it was by no means a guarantee for Sabre, who just survived a very game Filthy One, it was a win for the Briton, who will now defend his championship for a sixth time in under four months at Dontaku opposite Cobb.

Then…KENTA will defend his NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship against Hikuleo. A preview for that match can be found below.

Also set for Dontaku was a singles contest between Hikuleo and KENTA, made after KENTA rocked the big man with a STRONG Openweight Championship shot. A belt shot now leds to a shot for the belt, as after KENTA retained against Eddie Edwards this past weekend at Capital Collision, Hikuleo demanded that the grudge match become a championship affair. Who emerges with the gold in the first ever STRONG Championship match on Japanese soil?

Follow Wrestling Headlines for all NJPW related news and stories.