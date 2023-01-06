Wrestle Kingdom 17 set a new viewership record for the NJPW World streaming service.

NJPW has announced that 92,409 unique worldwide users watched Wednesday’s big event live from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, with 30% of the viewership, or around 28,000, coming from outside the country and watching the English-language feed.

“January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, a passionate crowd of 26,085 attended Wrestle Kingdom 17. With fan anticipation at a peak for our double main event of Kenny Omega versus Will Ospreay, and Jay White versus Kazuchika Okada, as well as the long anticipated appearance of Mercedes Moné, huge numbers tuned in from around the world as well. In fact 92,409 unique users were watching WK17 live, with 30% braving late nights and early mornings on a weekday to watch the English feed live from overseas. That’s a record for the NJPW World service since its inception in 2014, and we thank all our new, returning and consistent users very, very much!,” NJPW noted in their announcement.

AXS will begin their coverage of Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Thursday, January 12 with the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title match between Will Ospreay and new champion Kenny Omega. The coverage will take place over several weeks, as detailed here.

NJPW added in their announcement, “NJPW couldn’t have asked for a better start to our 51st year. We thank wrestlers for their efforts and fighting spirit, and you fans for your support!”

