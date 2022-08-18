NJPW’s signature event is returning to its previous format as Wrestle Kingdom 17 has been officially announced as a one-night event.

NJPW announced today that for the first time in four years, Wrestle Kingdom will take place over just one night, on Wednesday, January 5 from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.

NJPW has also announced that the New Year Dash event will return in 2023. It will be held on Thursday, January 5 from the Ota Ward Gymnasium in Tokyo.

It was reported earlier this week that there are plans for AEW wrestlers to work WK17, but no other details have been provided. This means some AEW stars would have to miss the Dynamite and Rampage tapings held that week.

The last one-night WK event was Wrestle Kingdom 13 in 2019. Wrestle Kingdom 14 and 15 were two-night events, while Wrestle Kingdom 16 was a three-night show, with the third night featuring a NJPW vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH theme.

Get ready to start 2023 in style! Wrestle Kingdom 17 is set for the Tokyo Dome January 4! New Year Dash is BACK on the calendar January 5! Stay tuned for more information!#njwk17 #njdash pic.twitter.com/VcDobL5QUJ — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 18, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.