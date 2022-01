At today’s WrestleKingdom 16 New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that they will be running their Wrestling Dontaku event from the PayPay Dome, formerly known as Fukuoka Dome, on Sunday May 1st. This marks the first time NJPW has run an event from this legendary venue in 21 years.

Also announced…NJPW will be running an event on April 9th from Sumo Hall in Ryogoku, and another major event from Osaka Castle Hall on Sunday June 12. It is not known at this time what the names of those shows will be.