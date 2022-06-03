NJPW crowned the winner of the Best of the Super Juniors 29 Tournament today at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan as Hiromu Takahashi defeated El Desperado in the finals of the tournament.
This marks the fourth time that Takahashi has won the tournament as he previously won the tournament in 2018, 2020 and 2021.
