NJPW G1 Climax 31 Results 10/8/21

Night Twelve: B BLOCK

Kochi Prefectural Gymnasium

Kochi, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 31

Block A (Shingo Takagi, Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito, Tomohiro Ishii, KENTA, Zack Sabre Jr, Tanga Loa, The Great O-Khan, Toru Yano, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, EVIL, Jeff Cobb, Hirooki Goto, Sanada, Tama Tonga, Taichi, Yoshi Hashi, and Chase Owens)

Official Scoreboard

B Block

– Kazuchika Okada, (5-0) 10 Points

– Jeff Cobb, (5-0) 10 Points

– EVIL, (4-1) 8 Points

– Hiroshi Tanahashi, (3-2) 6 Points

– Taichi, (2-3) 4 Points

– Sanada, (2-3) 4 Points

– Tama Tonga, (1-4) 2 Points

– Yoshi Hashi, (1-4) 2 Points

– Hirooki Goto, (1-4) 2 Points

– Chase Owens, (1-4) 2 Points

First Match: El Desperado vs. Kosei Fujita

Fujita brings Desperado down to the mat. Fujita grapples around Desperado. Fujita applies a front face lock. Fujita transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Chain grappling exchange. Desperado gets Fujita in a guard. Desperado toys around with Fujita. Fujita is raining down forearms. Fujita goes back to The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Desperado puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Fujita repeatedly stomps on Desperado’s chest. Fujita with forearm shivers. Desperado with a double leg takedown. Desperado stomps on Fujita’s face. Fujita with two overhand chops. Desperado rakes the eyes of Fujita. Desperado stomps on Fujita’s back. Desperado repeatedly drives his knee into the left hamstring of Fujita. Desperado drops his weight on the left leg of Fujita. Fujita kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments.

Desperado kicks Fujita in the gut. Desperado rams his boot across Fujita’s face. Fujita with two overhand chops. Desperado bodyslams Fujita. Desperado drops his elbow on the left knee of Fujita. Desperado applies a leg lock. Fujita grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado kicks Fujita in the chest. Fujita with a chop/forearm combination. Desperado kicks Fujita in the gut. Fujita with a forearm smash. Fujita with a deep arm-drag for a two count. Fujita follows that with forearm shivers. Fujita whips Desperado across the ring. Fujita with a Back Body Drop. Fujita dropkicks Desperado. Fujita repeatedly kicks Desperado in the back. Desperado denies The Boston Crab. Fujita repeatedly stomps on Desperado’s back. Fujita with combination forearms. Desperado grapevines the legs of Fujita. Desperado is raining down haymakers. Fujita with clubbing palm strikes. Desperado makes Fujita tap out to The Indian Death Lock.

Winner: El Desperado via Submission

Second Match: (2) Tama Tonga w/Jado vs. (2) Yoshi Hashi In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tonga applies a side headlock. Hammerlock Exchange. Side Headlock/Headscissors Escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Tonga applies a side headlock. Hashi whips Tonga across the ring. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Hashi drops Tonga with a shoulder tackle. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Hashi with The Head Hunter. Hashi hammers down on the back of Tonga’s neck. Hashi has Tonga draped across the top strand. Hashi dropkicks the back of Tonga for a two count. Hashi and Tonga are trading back and forth shots. Hashi unloads three knife edge chops. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Tonga with a double leapfrog. Hashi avoids The Superman Punch. Tonga with a double hand chop. Tong repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s chest. Tonga bodyslams Hashi. Tonga with five elbow drops for a two count. Tonga with clubbing blows to Hashi’s back. Tonga follows that with an elbow smash.

Tonga applies a rear chin lock. Hashi with heavy bodyshots. Hashi snap mares out of the rear chin lock from Tonga. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Tonga. Hashi with two chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Tonga. Tonga decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Tonga whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Hashi follows that with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Hashi punches Tonga in the back. Hashi goes for a PowerBomb, but Tonga blocks it. Tonga drops Hashi with a Flatliner. Tonga with The Stinger Splash. Hashi denies The Tonga Twist. Hashi goes for The Bunker Buster, but Tonga lands back on his feet. Tonga delivers his combination offense. Hashi with a double hand chop.

Hashi goes for The Bunker Buster, but Tonga counters with The Tongan Twist for a two count. Tonga hits The SRC. Tonga lands The Supreme Flow for a two count. Tonga goes for The GunStun, but Hashi counters with The Backstabber. Hashi side steps Tonga into the blue turnbuckle pad. Tonga blocks a lariat from Hashi. Hashi with a blistering chop. Tonga avoids The Rewind Kick. Tonga goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Hashi lands back on his feet. Tonga blocks The SuperKick. Hashi denies The GunStun. Hashi with a Running Lariat. Hashi with The Kuamgoroshi for a two count. Hashi applies The Sleeper Hold. Hashi goes for Karma, but Tonga lands back on his feet. Hashi with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Tonga ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Tonga with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hashi SuperKicks Tonga. Hashi with an Inside Out Lariat. Hashi connects with Karma to pickup the victory.

Winner: Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

Third Match: (2) Hirooki Goto vs. (2) Chase Owens In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

Owens starts things off with a Shotgun Dropkick. Owens dumps Goto out of the ring. Owens with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Owens rolls Goto back into the ring. Owens delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Owens hooks the outside leg for a two count. Owens with an inside cradle for a two count. Owens hammers down on the back of Goto’s neck. Owens with a knife edge chop. Owens sends Goto to the corner. Goto drops Owens with a shoulder tackle. Owens regroups on the outside. Goto runs after Owens. Owens thrust kicks the midsection of Goto. Goto tosses Owens around the ringside barricade. Goto wraps the left shoulder of Owens around the steel barricade. Goto with a corner clothesline. Goto with The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Goto hooks the outside leg for a two count. Goto hooks both legs for a two count. Owens begs for mercy. Owens headbutts the midsection of Goto. Owens hammers down on the back of Goto’s neck. Owens with a knee lift. Owens applies The Texas Twister. Owens fish hooks Goto. The referee admonishes Owens.

Owens toys around with Goto. Owens with forearm shivers. Goto unloads three overhand chops. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Goto. Goto drops Owens with The Discus Lariat. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Owens nails Goto with a throat thrust. Goto with The Misdirection Lariat. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Owens lands back on his feet. Owens with a Flatliner into the turnbuckle pad. Owens with a running forearm smash. Owens with a short-arm clothesline for aa two count. Owens repeatedly kicks Goto in the chest. Owens applies a wrist lock. Goto fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Goto with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Goto applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Owens puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Owens slams Goto’s head on the top rope. Owens drops Goto with The Last Shot for a two count.

Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Goto counters with a Back Body Drop on the ring apron. Owens gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. Forearm Exchange. Owens with The Discus Back Elbow Smash. Goto denies The Package PileDriver. Goto with two forearm smashes. Owens answers with a knee lift. Lariat Exchange. Owens kicks Goto in the face. Owens ducks a clothesline from Goto. Owens with a Snap German Suplex. Goto rises back on his feet. Owens delivers his combination offense. Owens with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Owens hits The Jewel Heist for a two count. Goto denies The V-Trigger. Owens with forearm shivers. Goto with The Reverse GTR. Goto follows that with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Goto goes for The GTR, but Owens rolls him over for a two count. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Owens lands back on his feet. Owens nails Goto with The V-Trigger. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Goto lands back on his feet. Goto connects with The GTR to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hirooki Goto via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (4) Sanada vs. (10) Jeff Cobb In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cobb shoves Sanada into the canvas. Strong lockup. Sanada applies a side headlock. Cobb backs Sanada into the blue turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Sanada grabs a side headlock. Cobb whips Sanada across the ring. Cobb drops Sanada with a shoulder tackle. Sanada drops down on the canvas. Cobb catches Sanada in mid-air. Sanada sends Cobb tumbling to the floor. Sanada with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Sanada rolls Cobb back into the ring. Sanada with a forearm smash. Sanada punches Cobb in the back. Sanada kicks Cobb in the gut. Sanada goes for a Bodyslam, but Cobb blocks it. Cobb with a gut punch. Cobb sends Sanada to the corner. Sanada side steps Cobb into the blue turnbuckle pad. Sanada goes for a Bodyslam, but Cobb falls on top of him. Cobb repeatedly stomps on Sanada’s chest. Cobb is standing on Sanada’s back. Cobb punches Sanada in the back. Cobb repeatedly whips Sanada into the turnbuckle pads for a two count. Cobb with a cocky cover for a two count. Cobb argues with the referee. Cobb walks over the midsection of Sanada. Cobb repeatedly drives his knee into Sanada’s back. Cobb uppercuts the small of Sanada’s back. Cobb stands on the left hand of Sanada.

Cobb repeatedly drives Sanada back first into the turnbuckle pads. Cobb with Two BackBreakers. Cobb slings Sanada across the ring for a two count. Cobb hooks the outside leg for a two count. Sanada with forearm shivers. Cobb drives his knee into the midsection of Sanada. Cobb whips Sanada across the ring. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Cobb. Cobb kicks Sanada in the gut. Sanada with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Forearm Exchange. Sanada with a double leapfrog. Sanada dropkicks Cobb. Sanada blocks a boot from Cobb. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Cobb denies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a Hurricanrana that sends Cobb to the floor. Cobb catches Sanada in mid-air. Cobb drives Sanada back first into the steel ring post. Cobb rolls Sanada back into the ring. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Cobb with a Running Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Cobb follows that with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Cobb applies a waist lock. Sanada with three sharp elbow strikes. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Sanada with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Cobb denies The TKO. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Cobb.

Sanada goes for The TKO, but Cobb lands back on his feet. Second Forearm Exchange. Sanada dropkicks Cobb. Sanada hits The TKO for a two count. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada applies Skull End. Cobb goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Sanada with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Cobb stops Sanada in his tracks. Sanada repeatedly stomps on Cobb’s chest. Cobb punches Sanada in the back. Sanada dives over Cobb. Cobb puts Sanada on his shoulders. Cobb with a GutWrench German Suplex. Cobb whips Sanada across the ring. Cobb goes for Tour Of The Islands, but Sanada counters with Skull End. Cobb goes for The Oklahoma Stampede, but Sanada counters with Skull End. Sanada with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Cobb avoids The Muto MoonSault. Cobb denies The Hurricanrana. Cobb goes for a PowerBomb, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada blocks a lariat from Cobb. Sanada with The Rolling Elbow. Sanada with a Spinning Back Kick. Cobb SuperKicks Sanada. Sanada decks Cobb with a back elbow smash. Cobb catches Sanada in mid-air. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (6) Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. (8) EVIL w/Dick Togo In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

EVIL signals for the test of strength. Tanahashi blocks a boot from EVIL. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. EVIL backs Tanahashi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Tanahashi turns EVIL over. Tanahashi with a deep arm-drag. Tanahashi applies an arm-bar. Tanahashi drop steps into a side headlock. EVIL backs Tanahashi into the turnbuckle pad. EVIL tugs on Tanahashi’s hair. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL with the irish whip. Tanahashi decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Tanahashi plays the air guitar. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Tanahashi gets distracted by Togo. EVIL launches Tanahashi over the top rope. Tanahashi rocks EVIL with a forearm smash. EVIL kicks the middle rope into the nether regions of Tanahashi. Tanahashi regroups on the outside. EVIL whips Tanahashi into the steel barricade. EVIL grabs a steel chair. EVIL brings Tanahashi up the ramp way. EVIL with a single leg takedown. EVIL repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Tanahashi. EVIL drives the chair into the left knee of Tanahashi. The referee admonishes EVIL. Tanahashi gets back in the ring at the count of eleven.

EVIL continues to stomp on the left hamstring of Tanahashi. EVIL drops his elbow on the left knee of Tanahashi. EVIL applies a leg lock. Tanahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. EVIL talks smack to Tanahashi. EVIL toys around with Tanahashi. EVIL with forearm shivers. EVIL with the greco roman eye poke. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Hair Pull Exchange. Tanahashi scores a liver punch. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi bodyslams EVIL. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. EVIL avoids The SlingBlade. Tanahashi skins the cat. Togo attacks Tanahashi behind the referee’s back. EVIL sends Tanahashi back first into the barricade. EVIL clotheslines Tanahashi. EVIL drives Tanahashi back first into the barricade. The ring announcer goes down in the process. EVIL applies The Scorpion Death Lock on the floor. Togo pulls Tanahashi out of the ring. Togo whips Tanahashi into the barricade. Tanahashi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen.

EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Tanahashi hammers down on the back of EVIL’s neck. EVIL kicks the left knee of Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a reverse hammer throw into the exposed steel. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of EVIL. EVIL kicks Tanahashi in the face. EVIL side steps Tanahashi into the exposed steel. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from EVIL. EVIL with The Misdirection Lariat for a two count. EVIL goes for Everything Is EVIL, but Tanahashi counters with Twist and Shout. Tanahashi with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Togo. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade for a two count. Tanahashi lands The High Fly Flow on EVIL’s back. Tanahashi applies The Cloverleaf. Togo pulls the referee out of the ring as EVIL starts tapping. Togo grabs the IWGP US Title Belt. Tanahashi with a double leg takedown. Tanahashi gets Togo trapped in The Cloverleaf. EVIL rakes the eyes of Tanahashi. EVIL brings Tanahashi down to the mat. EVIL and Togo gangs up on Tanahashi. Tanahashi denies The Magic Killer. Tanahashi slaps EVIL in the face. Tanahashi drops Togo with Everything Is Tanahashi. Misfired signature moves. Tanahashi goes for The Dragon Suplex, EVIL counters with the low blow. Tanahashi returns the favor. EVIL shoves the referee into Tanahashi. EVIL connects with Darkness Falls. EVIL nails Tanahashi with the IWGP US Title Belt. EVIL plants Tanahashi with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (10) Kazuchika Okada vs. (4) Taichi w/Miho Abe In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Okada backs Taichi into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Okada pats Taichi on the chest. Okada blocks a boot from Taichi. Okada hammers down on the right knee of Taichi. Okada applies a side headlock. Okada hammers on the back of Taichi’s neck. Okada denies The Back Drop Driver. Okada with clubbing blows to Taichi’s back. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold. Taichi throws Okada into the canvas. Taichi kicks Okada out of the ring. Okada with a reverse hammer throw into the steel barricade. Okada kicks Taichi in the gut. Okada drops Taichi with The DDT on the floor. Taichi tosses Okada around the ringside area. Taichi wraps the cable chords around Okada’s neck. Taichi starts removing the ringside padding. Taichi with a DDT on the bare floor. Taichi rolls Okada back into the ring.

Taichi goes into the lateral press for a two count. Taichi applies the cravate. Okada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Taichi shoves Okada into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi repeatedly stomps on Okada’s chest. Taichi is choking Okada with his boot. Okada is pissed. Okada with forearm shivers. Taichi throws Okada into the canvas. Taichi starts choking Okada. Red Shoes admonishes Taichi. Taichi kicks Okada in the face. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Okada kicks Taichi in the face. Okada ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Taichi with a desperation boot. Okada answers with The Flapjack. Okada with forearm shivers. Taichi reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada sends Taichi to the corner. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Taichi in the gut. Okada drops Taichi with another DDT for a two count.

Taichi denies The Tombstone PileDriver. Okada punches Taichi in the back. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi with The Hook Kick. Taichi with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Okada in the back. Taichi unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Okada with The Big Boot. Taichi side steps Okada into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with The Kamagiri. Taichi with The Roundhouse Kick. Taichi rips off his pants. Okada avoids The SuperKick. Okada goes for The Rain Maker, but Taichi counters with The Chokeslam for a two count. Okada denies The Black Mephisto. Okada applies The Money Clip. Taichi dodges The Backslide Rain Maker. Okada dropkicks Taichi. Okada goes back to The Money Clip. Taichi refuses to quit. Okada bodyslams Taichi. Okada lands The Flying Elbow Drop. Rain Maker Pose. Taichi denies The Rain Maker. Okada blocks The SuperKick.

Okada goes for The Tombstone Piledriver, but Taichi lands back on his feet. Taichi SuperKicks Okada for a two count. Taichi goes for The Black Mephisto, but Okada blocks it. Okada with clubbing blows to Taichi’s back. Taichi denies The Tombstone PileDriver. Running Boot Exchange. Okada with a forearm smash. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Okada uppercuts Taichi. Taichi with a Running Boot. Taichi rocks Okada with a forearm smash. Okada with The Back Drop Clutch for a two count. Okada dodges The Kamagiri. Taichi avoids The Rain Maker. Taichi dropkicks Okada. Okada denies The Dangerous Back Drop Driver. Taichi clotheslines the back of Okada’s neck. Taichi with The Kamagiri. Taichi hits The Dangerous Back Drop Driver for a two count. Taichi goes for The Black Mephisto, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada with The Spinning Rain Maker. Taichi refuses to go down. Okada goes for The Spinning Rain Maker, but Taichi counters with The Axe Bomber. Okada dropkicks Taichi. Okada hits The Spinning Tombstone PileDriver. Okada goes for The Rain Maker, but Taichi counters with The Gedo Clutch for a two count. Taichi with The Buzzsaw Kick. Okada connects with The Landslide. Okada plants Taichi with The Rain Maker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 278 of The Hoots Podcast