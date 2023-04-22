NJPW issued the following press release commenting on the new verification changes that were recently made to Twitter.
As noted, a new policy went into place a few days ago for the popular social media app, which states that all previously verified accounts would be taken away and that anyone who wanted to be considered verified would have to pay for “Twitter Blue.” For those who are unaware, verification marks were used to determine if the account user was the real person rather than a fake/bot account. Several pro-wrestling stars have since taken to Twitter to comment on the situation.
Now NJPW is warning fans about imposter accounts due to the verification changes. Check out their full statement, which includes an official list of all the company’s Twitter handles, below.
Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
Due to changes in the verification system for Twitter users, wrestlers and NJPW affiliated accounts may or may not have blue verified checks, and accounts with a verified badge may or may not represent who they claim.
For authentic Twitter accounts, please reference the links on our profile page.
Additionally, the following are official NJPW accounts:
Japanese account @njpw1972
Global @njpwglobal
NJPW World @njpwworld
NJPW of America @njpwofamerica
NJPW TAMASHII @njtamashii
NJPW Collection @njpw_collection
NJPW Strong Spirits Global @njpwss_global
President Takami Ohbari @takamiohbari
Chairman Naoki Sugabayashi @njpwsugabayashi