NJPW issued the following press release commenting on the new verification changes that were recently made to Twitter.

As noted, a new policy went into place a few days ago for the popular social media app, which states that all previously verified accounts would be taken away and that anyone who wanted to be considered verified would have to pay for “Twitter Blue.” For those who are unaware, verification marks were used to determine if the account user was the real person rather than a fake/bot account. Several pro-wrestling stars have since taken to Twitter to comment on the situation.

Now NJPW is warning fans about imposter accounts due to the verification changes. Check out their full statement, which includes an official list of all the company’s Twitter handles, below.