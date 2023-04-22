Friday’s WWE SmackDown saw Xavier Woods come up short against WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER after a hard-fought back & forth bout.

While there’s still no word on when Big E might return to in-ring action to reunite The New Day with Woods and Kofi Kingston, who is out with an ankle injury, word now is that WWE creative has already considered a big faction feud for down the line.

A new rumor from WRKD Wrestling notes that one long-term backstage pitch has The New Day feuding with Imperium’s GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, once The New Day is healthy and ready to return.

It was noted that the centerpiece for the feud would be GUNTHER going up against Big E.

