NJPW New Years Golden Series Results 2/20/22

Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center

Hookaido, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Robbie Eagles, Tiger Mask and Kosei Fujita vs. El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori and Jado In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Tiger Mask and Jado will start things off. Ishimori attacks Tiger from behind. Ishimori clears the ring. Phantasmo hammers down on the back of Tiger’s neck. Phantasmo with a gut punch. Jado sends Tiger to the corner. Tiger ducks a clothesline from Jado. Phantasmo grabs Tiger from behind. Tiger dropkicks Jado. Tiger with a Flipping Mule Kick. Ishimori kicks Tiger in the gut. Tiger answers with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Tiger is throwing haymakers at Jado. Tiger kicks Jado in the gut. Tiger with The Mid-Kick. Phantasmo trips Tiger from the outside. Phantasmo pulls Tiger out of the ring. Phantasmo slams Tiger’s head on the ring apron. Ishimori hammers down on the back of Eagles neck. Jado rams Tiger’s face across the top strand. Jado is trying to remove Tiger’s mask. Jado applies a rear chin lock. Jado slams Tiger’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Back Rake Party. Tiger denies The CR II. Tiger ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Tiger hits The Tiger Driver.

Tiger tags in Eagles. Eagles dives over Phantasmo. Eagles thrust kicks the midsection of Phantasmo. Eagles with a Running Hurricanrana. Eagles with a Spinning Heel Kick. Eagles pops back on his feet. Eagles clears the ring. Eagles with a Corner Meteora. Phantasmo kicks Eagles in the face. Eagles sweeps out the legs of Phantasmo. Eagles with The Shotgun Meteora for a two count. Eagles stomps on the left knee of Phantasmo. Phantasmo avoids The 450 Splash. Phantasmo leapfrogs over Eagles. Phantasmo drops down on the canvas. Phantasmo dropkicks Eagles. Ishimori and Fujita are tagged in. Fujita with forearm shivers. Fujita whips Ishimori across the ring. Fujita dropkicks Ishimori for a two count. Fujita bodyslams Ishimori. Fujita repeatedly kicks Ishimori in the back. Fujita applies The Boston Crab. Jado unloads three knife edge chops. Fujita rocks Jado with a forearm smash. Fujita with combination forearms. Ishimori dropkicks Fujita. Ishimori applies The YES! Lock. Bullet Club dumps Flying Tigers out of the ring. Phantasmo is hesitant to do The Sudden Death. Ishimori connects with The Bloody Cross to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori and Jado via Pinfall

Second Match: Tomohiro Ishii & Ryohei Oiwa vs. Taichi & Douki

Tomohiro Ishii and Taichi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ishii backs Taichi into the ropes. Ishii unloads three knife edge chops. Taichi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Ishii dodges The Big Boot. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Taichi sends Ishii to the corner. Ishii kicks Taichi in the face. Ishii with the irish whip. Taichi kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Taichi dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Ishii tags in Oiwa. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Douki tags himself in. Douki with clubbing blows to Oiwa’s back. Oiwa with another round of forearms. Oiwa goes for a Bodyslam, but Douki lands back on his feet. Douki applies a waist lock. Oiwa decks Douki with a back elbow smash. Douki scores the elbow knockdown. Douki bodyslams Oiwa for a two count. Douki slams Oiwa’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Douki repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s chest. Douki is choking Oiwa with his boot. Douki tags in Taichi.

Taichi with clubbing mid-kicks. Taichi is choking Oiwa with his boot. Taichi bodyslams Oiwa. Taichi kicks Oiwa in the back. Taichi unloads three knife edge chops for a two count. Taichi tags in Douki. Douki stomps on Oiwa’s chest. Douki toys arond with Oiwa. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Douki rakes the eyes of Oiwa. Douki bodyslams Oiwa. Douki with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Douki goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Oiwa lands back on his feet. Oiwa applies a waist lock. Douki decks Oiwa with a back elbow smash. Oiwa bodyslams Douki. Oiwa tags in Ishii. Ishii with forearm shivers. Douki uppercuts Ishii. Ishii answers with a forearm smash. Ishii dodges The Axe Bomber. Ishii shoves Taichi into Douki. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Meeting Of The Minds. Ishii uses Taichi’s leg as a weapon. Ishii with two shoulder tackles. Ishii sends Douki to the corner. Douki kicks Ishii in the face. Douki with a short-arm lariat.

Douki ducks a forearm from Ishii. Standing Switch/Back Elbow Exchange. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki tags in Taichi. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Ishii answers with three chops. Ishii tells Taichi to bring it. Taichi repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Ishii. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Ishii in the back. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii sends Taichi to the corner. Ishii with a corner clothesline. Choke Hold Party. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Ishii denies The Greco Roman Throat Hold. Ishii with a German Suplex. Ishii tags in Oiwa. Oiwa knocks Douki off the ring apron. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa sends Taichi to the corner. Oiwa with a Corner Dropkick. Oiwa with a running shoulder tackle for a two count. Oiwa applies The Boston Crab. Taichi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on Taichi’s chest. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Taichi drops Oiwa with The Big Boot. Oiwa answers with forearm shivers. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber. Taichi connects with The Dangerous Back Drop Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taichi & Douki via Pinfall

Third Match: Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Master Wato and El Desperado will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Desperado backs Wato into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Wato ducks under a chop from Desperado. Wato applies a side headlock. Desperado tugs on Wato’s hair. Wato with elbows into the midsection of Desperado. Desperado leapfrogs over Wato. Desperado drops down on the canvas. Wato lunges over Desperado. Wato with two deep arm-drags. Wato applies an arm-bar. Wato grabs a side wrist lock. Taguchi tags himself in. Taguchi with a gut punch. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow to the midsection of Desperado. Double Back Fist. Double Spinning Back Kicks. Double Toe Kick to Kanemaru. Wato hammers down on the back of Kanemaru’s neck. Double Irish Whip. Wato with a running elbow smash. Taguchi with a leaping back elbow smash. Kanemaru reverse hammer throws Wato into Taguchi’s backside. Kanemaru dumps Wato out of the ring. Taguchi thought he laid out Kanemaru. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Taguchi. Desperado with an elbow smash. Desperado tags in Kanemaru.

Kanemaru whips Taguchi across the ring. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Taguchi. Kanemaru hyperextends the left leg of Taguchi. Kanemaru drops his elbow on the left knee of Taguchi. Kanemaru applies a leg lock. Taguchi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Wish Bone Attack. Desperado with a quick splash. Desperado drops his weight on the left leg of Taguchi for a two count. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru slams the left knee of Taguchi on the canvas. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Taguchi. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado with a knife edge chop. Taguchi kicks Desperado in the face. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Desperado counters with The Atomic Drop. Quick standoff in the center of the ring. Taguchi drops Desperado with The Hip Attack. Taguchi tags in Wato. Wato scores the elbow knockdown. Wato with The Big Boot. Wato whips Desperado across the ring. Wato dropkicks Desperado. Wato knocks Kanemaru off the ring apron. Wato is fired up. Wato with a leaping back elbow smash. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count.

Wato applies a wrist lock. Desperado denies The Recientemente. Wato is throwing haymakers at Desperado. Desperado with a Belly to Back Suplex. Wato denies Guitarra de Angel. Forearm Exchange. Desperado with a knife edge chop. Wato with The Mid-Kick. Desperado hits The SpineBuster. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Double Irish Whip. Kanemaru with a running elbow smash. Wato drops Desperado with The Big Boot. Kanemaru kicks Wato in the gut. Wato with a Leg Lariat. Wato tags in Taguchi. Taguchi slips off the top rope. Suzuki Gun are putting the boots to Taguchi. Double Irish Whip. Taguchi with a Double Hip Attack. Hip Attack Party. Taguchi with The SpringBoard Hip Attack for a two count. Taguchi goes for The Bomaye, but Kanemaru counters with a low dropkick. Kanemaru applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Taguchi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Belly to Back Suplex/Dropkick Combination. Kanemaru connects with The Britsh Fall for a two count. Desperado launches Wato over the top rope. Kanemaru bodyslams Taguchi. Taguchi avoids The MoonSault. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Taguchi. Taguchi kicks Kanemaru in the face. Taguchi shoots Kanemaru into the ropes. Taguchi plants Kanemaru with the inside cradle to pickup the victory.

Winner: Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi via Pinfall

Fourth Match: The Great O-Khan vs. Satoshi Kojima

Khan attacks Kojima before the bell rings. Khan with a Judo Throw. Khan applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Kojima puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan wraps the left shoulder of Kojima around the top rope. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Khan tosses Kojima out of the ring. Khan whips Kojima into the steel barricade. Khan grabs multiple chairs. Khan wraps the right shoulder of Kojima around the steel ring post. Khan smashes the right shoulder of Kojima with multiple chair shots. Khan rolls Kojima back into the ring. Khan goes into the cover for a two count. Khan talks smack to Kojima. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Khan hits The TTD for a two count. Khan brings Kojima to the corner. The Great Wall of Khan.

Kojima with a Running Clothesline that sends Khan crashing to the outside. Khan is clutching his ribs. Khan gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Kojima stomps on Khan’s chest. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends Khan to the corner. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Kojima lands The Flying Elbow Drop. Kojima is throwing haymakers at Khan. Kojima with forearm shivers. Khan crumbles into the canvas. The referee checks on Khan. Kojima drops Khan with The DDT for a two count. Kojima with clubbing blows to Khan’s back. Kojima kicks Khan in the gut. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter. Khan stops Kojima in his tracks. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Khan’s back. Khan blocks a lariat from Kojima. Kojima clotheslines the back of Khan’s neck. Kojima drills Khan with The BrainBuster for a two count. Khan avoids The Lariat. Khan applies The Claw. Khan with a Reverse Spinning Powerslam. Khan connects with The Eliminator to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe, Yuji Nagata and Tomoaki Honma vs. Sanada, Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi and Bushi In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Sanada will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tanahashi backs Sanada into the ropes. Sanada turns Tanahashi over. The referee calls for a clean break. Bushi tugs on Tanahashi’s hair. Sanada kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Sanada tags in Takahashi. Double Irish Whip. Tanahashi holds onto the ropes. Tanahashi with a double dropkick. Tanahashi tags in Honma. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Honma unloads two knife edge chops. Honma repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Honma tags in Takahashi. Takahashi with three overhand chops. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Takahashi kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Tanahashi. Takahashi with a basement dropkick. LIJ clears the ring. Takahashi is putting the boots to Tanahashi. Takahashi brings Tanahashi to the corner. Takahashi tags in Bushi. LIJ repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Bushi is choking Tanahashi with his knee. Bushi wraps his t-shirt around Tanahashi’s neck. Bushi stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Bushi tags in Sanada.

Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Tanahashi. Sanada punches Tanahashi in the back. Sanada with the irish whip. Sanada blocks a boot from Tanahashi. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. LIJ with two elbow drops. Takagi with a Senton Splash. Sanada goes into the cover for a two count. Misfired Toe Kicks. Sanada with a forearm smash. Stalemate in the center of the ring. Tanahashi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi tags in Nagata. Nagata with Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata sends Sanada to the corner. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Nagata goes for The Exploder Suplex, but Bushi gets in the way. Nagata reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Nagata with The Kitchen Sink. Nagata kicks Takahashi in the face. Nagata with The Mid-Kick. Sanada with forearm shivers. Sanada goes for The Rolling Elbow, but Nagata counters with The Nagata Lock II. Takagi breaks up the submission hold. Nagata with a forearm smash. Nagata dumps Takagi out of the ring. Nagata tags in Makabe.

Makabe with forearm shivers. Makabe with the irish whip. Sanada dives over Makabe. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Makabe. Sanada tags in Takagi. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Lariat Exchange. Makabe tags in Honma. Honma unloads a series of chops. Honma sends Takagi to the corner. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma with The Running Bulldog. Honma follows that with The Kokeshi HeadButt. Team Tanahashi clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Tanahashi with a Leaping Crossbody Block. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Makabe Powerslams Takagi. Honma with The Rockett Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Takagi denies The PileDriver. Takagi decks Honma with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with The Ryukon Lariat. Double Irish Whip. Honma takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Triple Basement Dropkick. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. LIJ clears the ring. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Forearm Exchange. Honma headbutts Takagi. Takagi with a running short-arm lariat. Honma responds with another Kokeshi HeadButt. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Takagi plants Honma with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sanada, Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi and Bushi via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Minoru Suzuki (c) vs. Toru Yano In A Dog Cage Match For The KOPW Provisional Championship

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Chain grappling exchange. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Yano with a double leg takedown. Suzuki grapples around Yano. Suzuki applies The Heel Hook. Yano talks smack to Suzuki. Forearm Exchange. Yano starts slapping the back of Suzuki’s head. Suzuki is pissed. Suzuki with combo palm strikes. Suzuki kicks Yano in the gut. Suzuki tosses Yano around the ringside area. Suzuki applies a hammerlock. Suzuki brings Yano up the ramp way. Suzuki with a knee lift. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki runs Yano over with the dog cage. Suzuki punches Yano. Suzuki kicks Yano in the gut. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki throws Yano into the dog cage. Suzuki is raining down haymakers. Second Forearm Exchange. Yano prevents Suzuki from locking the cage door. Suzuki with a toe kick. Yano reverse hammer throws Suzuki into the barricade. Yano removes the turnbuckle pad. Suzuki kicks Yano in the gut. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Suzuki. Suzuki side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick.

Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK. Suzuki puts handcuffs on Yano’s left wrist. Yano delivers the low blow. Yano handcuffs Suzuki. Suzuki HeadButts Yano. Suzuki kicks Yano in the ribs. Yano is now handcuffed. Suzuki tells Yano to bring it. Polish Hammer Exchange. Suzuki HeadButts Yano. Yano rakes the eyes of Suzuki. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Suzuki frees himself from the handcuffs. Suzuki steals Yano’s keys. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Yano’s back. Suzuki starts whipping Yano with the bull rope. Suzuki wraps the bull rope around Yano’s neck. Suzuki starts strangling Yano. Suzuki wraps the dog collar around Yano’s neck. Suzuki is picking Yano apart. Suzuki hits Yano with a turnbuckle pad. Suzuki is trying to jam the bell hammer into Yano’s eyes. Suzuki drags Yano into the dog cage. Yano frees himself from the dog collar. Yano with a drop toe hold. Suzuki is stuck inside the cage. Yano throws Kosei Fujita into Suzuki. Yano locks the cage door to pickup the victory.

Winner: New KOPW 2022 Provisional Champion, Toru Yano

Seventh Match: EVIL, SHO and Yujiro Takahashi (c) w/Dick Togo vs. Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi and YOH w/Tomohiro Ishii For The NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship

House Of Torture attacks Chaos before the bell rings. Takahashi is putting the boots to Hashi. Goto sends EVIL face first into the steel ring post. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Hashi. Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Double Shoulder Tackle. Chaos with Two Hip Tosses. Double Toe Kick to EVIL. Goto with a wrist lock takedown. Yoh stomps on the midsection of EVIL. Goto kicks EVIL in the back. Hashi SuperKicks EVIL. Yoh with a basement dropkick. Double Toe Kick. War Drums to Sho and Togo. Sho removed the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi drives Hashi back first into the exposed steel. Sho attacks Yoh with the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi dumps Hashi out of the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Hokkaido. Togo is choking Hashi with a chair. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s chest. EVIL rolls Hashi back into the ring. Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Takahashi with a Face Crusher for a two count. Takahashi applies a front face lock. EVIL tags himself in.

EVIL punches Hashi in the back. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL whips Hashi into the exposed steel. EVIL goes into the lateral press for a two count. EVIL tags in Sho. Sho cracks Hashi with the turnbuckle cover. Sho is choking Hashi with his boot. Sho toys around with Hashi. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Sho rakes the eyes of Hashi. Sho tags in EVIL. EVIL tosses Hashi out of the ring. Togo drives the chair into the midsection of Hashi. Togo rolls Hashi back into the ring. EVIL hooks the outside leg fora two count. The referee is trying to calm down Goto. Hashi with forearm shivers. EVIL rakes the eyes of Hashi. Hashi with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Hashi tags in Goto. EVIL ducks a clothesline from Goto. EVIL kicks Goto in the gut. Goto avoids the exposed steel. Goto knocks House Of Torture off the ring apron. Goto decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Goto with The Back Drop Driver. Goto with The Mid-Kick. Goto sends EVIL to the corner. Goto with The Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto with The Running Bulldog for a two count. EVIL denies The Ushigoroshi. Goto with a forearm smash. Sho kicks Goto in the back. EVIL nearly clotheslines Sho. Togo trips Goto from the outside. EVIL tags in Sho.

Sho stomps on Goto’s back. Sho applies a wrist lock. Goto blocks a boot from Sho. Sho rakes the eyes of Goto. Goto drops Sho with The Discus Lariat. Goto tags in Yoh. Yoh scores two forearm knockdowns. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh ducks under two clotheslines from Sho. Yoh with a spinning forearm smash. Yoh clears the ring. Sho side steps Yoh into the turnbuckle pad. Sho rakes the eyes of Yoh. Yoh matrix flips over a clothesline from Sho. Sho blocks The SuperKick. Yoh with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Sho escapes The Full Nelson Lock. Sho kicks the left shoulder of Yoh. Yoh drops Sho with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Yoh applies The Out Of Print. Hashi has Takahashi in The Butterfly Lock. Sho grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Yoh with a running elbow smash. Yoh puts Sho on the top turnbuckle. Sho with the back door escape. Sho goes for a PowerBomb, but Yoh lands back on his feet. Sho with a short-arm lariat. Yoh dropkicks the right knee of Sho. Sho shoves the referee towards Yoh. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Sho with a Release German Suplex. Yoh hits The Falcon Arrow. Hashi and Takahashi are tagged in. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Hashi kicks Takahashi in the gut. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Chop Exchange. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Hashi delivers The Head Hunter. Hashi unloads his combination offense. EVIL trips Hashi from the outside. Takahashi starts biting Hashi’s fingers. Takahashi blocks a boot from Hashi. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Hashi. Takahashi sends Hashi face first into the canvas.

Takahashi with a Sliding Dropkick. EVIL knocks Goto off the apron. Togo attacks Ishii from behind. Double Irish Whip. Sho with a flying forearm smash. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. EVIL follows that with a corner clothesline. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Takahashi grabs the pimp stick. The referee admonishes Takahashi. Goto kicks Takahashi in the gut. Takahashi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Hashi with Two SuperKicks. Goto with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Yoh knocks Sho off the apron. Yoh with The Slingshot Pescado. Chaos connects with Shoto for a two count. Togo pulls the referee out of the ring. EVIL delivers multiple chair shots. EVIL and Togo connects with The Magic Killer. EVIL rolls the referee back into the ring. Takahashi goes into the cover for a two count. Yoh SuperKicks EVIL. Takahashi sends Yoh face first into the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Chaos responds with The Ultra-Violent Flash. Sho attacks Yoh with the wrench. Takahashi negates Shoto. Sho pulls Goto out of the ring. Takahashi scores the low blow. Sho nails Hashi with the wrench. Takahashi plants Hashi with The Big Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions, EVIL, SHO and Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

Eight Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito For The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Naito applies a waist lock. Okada with a drop toe hold. Okada with a waist lock go-behind. Okada grapevines the legs of Naito. Naito transitions into a hammerlock. Okada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito slaps Okada in the back. Okada regroups on the outside. Test Of Strength. Naito applies a top wrist lock. Naito goes back to the hammerlock. Okada grabs a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape. Naito goes for the tranquilo pose, but Okada counters with a basement dropkick. Okada with a forearm smash. Okada hammers down on the back of Naito’s neck. Okada with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Okada applies a rear chin lock. Naito puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito exits the ring. Okada punches Naito in the back. Okada rolls Naito back into the ring. Okada kicks Naito in the gut. Okada dumps Naito back first on the canvas. Naito avoids The Slingshot Senton. Naito sends Okada into the ropes. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Okada. Okada avoids The ShotGun Dropkick. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito with a NeckBreaker on the floor. Okada gets back in the ring at the count of twelve.

Naito is putting the boots to Okada. Naito applies the cravate. Naito backs Okada into the ropes. Naito kicks the left knee of Okada. Naito hammers down on the back of Okada’s neck. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies the headscissors neck lock. Naito goes into the cover for a two count. Okada with forearm shivers. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Okada. Naito denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Naito with clubbing blows to Okada’s back. Naito with two forearm smashes. Naito sends Okada to the corner. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Okada. Naito goes for Combination Cabron, but Okada counters with The Reverse NeckBreaker. Okada with forearm shivers. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada with the irish whip. Naito kicks Okada in the face. Okada hits The Flapjack for a two count. Okada kicks Naito in the gut. Okada drops Naito with The DDT on the ring apron. Okada with The Draping DDT on the floor. Naito gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen.

Okada with another DDT for a two count. Okada applies The Money Clip. Naito clings onto the top rope. Okada bodyslams Naito. Okada dives over Naito. Okada uppercuts Naito. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito with The Satellite Arm-Drag. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito kicks Okada in the gut. Naito punches Okada in the back. Naito whips Okada across the ring. Naito with a Hip Toss. Naito dropkicks the back of Okada’s neck. Naito with another neckbreaker for a two count. Naito kicks the left knee of Okada. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito blocks a boot from Okada. Naito is mauling Okada in the corner. Red Shoes admonishes Naito. Naito puts Okada on the top turnbuckle. Naito with The Draping NeckBreaker for a two count. Okada denies Gloria. Naito hammers down on the back of Okada’s neck. Okada with The Big Boot. Naito denies The Tombstone PileDriver. Naito goes after the left knee of Okada. Misfired Boots. Okada applies The Money Clip. Naito with an arm-drag takeover. Naito kicks Okada in the gut. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Okada dropkicks Naito. Okada goes back to The Money Clip. Naito puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Okada bodyslams Naito. Okada with The Flying Elbow Drop. Rain Maker Pose. Okada goes for The Rain Maker, but Naito counters with a flying mare takeover.

Naito applies The Puma Blanca. Okada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito puts Okada on the top turnbuckle. Naito with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Okada uppercuts Naito. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito drops Okada with The Esperanza. Okada with The Back Drop Clutch for a two count. Okada goes for Heavy Rain, but Naito counters with The Destino. Naito goes for The Destino, but Okada counters with The Spinning Rain Maker. Okada grabs the left wrist of Naito. Okada with two short-arm clotheslines. Naito denies The Rain Maker. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Okada hits The Tombstone PileDriver. Okada goes for The Rain Maker, but Naito counters with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Naito connects with The Destino for a two count. Naito bodyslams Okada. Naito lands The Star Dust Press for a two count. Okada responds with The Counter Destino for a two count. Naito dodges The Rain Maker. Naito with a Release German Suplex. Naito with a Rolling Capo Kick. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Okada side steps the flying forearm smash. Okada dropkicks Naito. Naito rises back on his feet. Okada hits The Landslide. Okada plants Naito with The Rain Maker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Kazuchika Okada via Pinfall

