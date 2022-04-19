New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that in the month of May 13 live events will be presented to subscribers with English commentary, including the beginning of the promotion’s Best Of The Super Juniors tournament. Full details can be found below.
May will see a stacked month for NJPW World subscribers! Starting with Wrestling Dontaku May 1, 13 events will be presented live and in English from Japan as Best of the Super Jr. 29 will see live ringside English coverage every step of the way.
With NJPW STRONG, including a special DOUBLE EPISODE week May 7, Windy City Riot and more part of the package, there’s never been a better time to be a part of NJPW World!
NJPW World Streaming Schedule: May 2022*+
SUNDAY May 1 LIVE ENGLISH
Wrestling Dontaku, Fukuoka PayPay Dome
WEDNESDAY May 4
Windy City Riot (archive) Chicago Odeum Expo Center
SATURDAY May 7
NJPW STRONG Double Episode, Dallas Fairview Hotel + Vermont Hollywood
SUNDAY May 15 LIVE ENGLISH
Best of the Super Jr. 29, Nagoya Congress Center Event Hall
TUESDAY May 17 LIVE ENGLISH
Best of the Super Jr. 29, Sakata City Gymnasium
WEDNESDAY May 18 LIVE ENGLISH
Best of the Super Jr. 29, Sendai Sun Plaza Hall
THURSDAY May 19 LIVE ENGLISH
Best of the Super Jr. 29, Hachinohe City East Gymnasium
SATURDAY May 21 LIVE ENGLISH
Best of the Super Jr. 29, Aomori Prefecture Sports Park Maeda Arena
NJPW STRONG: Mutiny week 2, Vermont Hollywood
SUNDAY May 22 LIVE ENGLISH
Best of the Super Jr. 29, Akita Terrsa
TUESDAY May 24 LIVE ENGLISH
Best of the Super Jr. 29, Korakuen Hall
WEDNESDAY May 25 LIVE ENGLISH
Best of the Super Jr. 29, Korakuen Hall
THURSDAY May 26 LIVE ENGLISH
Best of the Super Jr. 29, Korakuen Hall
SATURDAY May 28 LIVE ENGLISH
Best of the Super Jr. 29, Chiba Makuhari Messe
NJPW STRONG: Mutiny week 3 Vermont Hollywood
SUNDAY May 29 LIVE ENGLISH
Best of the Super Jr. 29, Ota-ku Gymnasium
TUESDAY May 31 LIVE ENGLISH
Best of the Super Jr. 29, Toyama Techno Hall
*Best of the Super Jr. 29 finals in Nippon Budokan June 3 will also be live in English!
+NJPW Capital Collision, Washington May 14 broadcast details TBA