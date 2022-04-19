New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that in the month of May 13 live events will be presented to subscribers with English commentary, including the beginning of the promotion’s Best Of The Super Juniors tournament. Full details can be found below.

May will see a stacked month for NJPW World subscribers! Starting with Wrestling Dontaku May 1, 13 events will be presented live and in English from Japan as Best of the Super Jr. 29 will see live ringside English coverage every step of the way.

With NJPW STRONG, including a special DOUBLE EPISODE week May 7, Windy City Riot and more part of the package, there’s never been a better time to be a part of NJPW World!

NJPW World Streaming Schedule: May 2022*+

SUNDAY May 1 LIVE ENGLISH

Wrestling Dontaku, Fukuoka PayPay Dome

WEDNESDAY May 4

Windy City Riot (archive) Chicago Odeum Expo Center

SATURDAY May 7

NJPW STRONG Double Episode, Dallas Fairview Hotel + Vermont Hollywood

SUNDAY May 15 LIVE ENGLISH

Best of the Super Jr. 29, Nagoya Congress Center Event Hall

TUESDAY May 17 LIVE ENGLISH

Best of the Super Jr. 29, Sakata City Gymnasium

WEDNESDAY May 18 LIVE ENGLISH

Best of the Super Jr. 29, Sendai Sun Plaza Hall

THURSDAY May 19 LIVE ENGLISH

Best of the Super Jr. 29, Hachinohe City East Gymnasium

SATURDAY May 21 LIVE ENGLISH

Best of the Super Jr. 29, Aomori Prefecture Sports Park Maeda Arena

NJPW STRONG: Mutiny week 2, Vermont Hollywood

SUNDAY May 22 LIVE ENGLISH

Best of the Super Jr. 29, Akita Terrsa

TUESDAY May 24 LIVE ENGLISH

Best of the Super Jr. 29, Korakuen Hall

WEDNESDAY May 25 LIVE ENGLISH

Best of the Super Jr. 29, Korakuen Hall

THURSDAY May 26 LIVE ENGLISH

Best of the Super Jr. 29, Korakuen Hall

SATURDAY May 28 LIVE ENGLISH

Best of the Super Jr. 29, Chiba Makuhari Messe

NJPW STRONG: Mutiny week 3 Vermont Hollywood

SUNDAY May 29 LIVE ENGLISH

Best of the Super Jr. 29, Ota-ku Gymnasium

TUESDAY May 31 LIVE ENGLISH

Best of the Super Jr. 29, Toyama Techno Hall

*Best of the Super Jr. 29 finals in Nippon Budokan June 3 will also be live in English!

+NJPW Capital Collision, Washington May 14 broadcast details TBA