NJPW Road To The New Beginning Results 2/1/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Gabriel Kidd vs. Yota Tsuji

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Tsuji backs Kidd into the turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Tsuji with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kidd grabs a cravate. Tsuji with a wrist lock takedown. Kidd applies the headscissors neck lock. Tsuji grapevines the legs of Kid. Tsuji applies a side headlock. Kidd backs Tsuji into the ropes. Kidd slaps Tsuji in the chest. Kidd tells Tsuji to bring it. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kidd applies an arm-bar. Tsuji with a single leg takedown. Tsuji applies a leg lock. Kidd responds with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Tsuji rolls Kidd over for a two count. Kidd applies a wrist lock. Kidd hyperextends the left shoulder of Tsuji. Kidd repeatedly kicks Tsuji in the back. Kidd drives his knee into Tsuji’s back.

Kidd applies a side headlock. Tsuji with heavy bodyshots. Tsuji goes for a Bodyslam, but Kidd lands back on his feet. Kidd kicks Tsuji in the gut. Kidd goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tsuji counters with The Bodyslam. Tsuji whips Kidd into the blue turnbuckle pad. Tsuji with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tsuji with a Hip Toss. Tsuji follows that with The Flying Splash for a two count. Kidd denies The Vertical Suplex. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji whips Kidd across the ring. Kidd kicks Tsuji in the chest. Tsuji ducks a clothesline from Kidd. Kidd dropkicks Tsuji. Kidd drills Tsuji with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tsuji negates The Butterfly Suplex. Kidd punches Tsuji in the back. Kidd with a sunset flip for a two count. Kidd kicks Tsuji in the gut. Kidd with a knife edge chop. Tsuji Spears Kidd. Tsuji connects with The Running PowerSlam for a two count. Tsuji makes Kidd tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Yota Tsuji via Submission

Second Match: Kota Ibushi, Tomoaki Honma, SHO, and Master Wato vs. Sanada, Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, and Bushi In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Kota Ibushi and Sanada will start things off. Chain grappling exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sanada applies a hammerlock. Ibushi with a drop toe hold. Ibushi applies a side headlock. Ibushi with a side headlock takeover. Sanada answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Wato and Bushi are tagged in. Bushi dodges The Big Boot. Overhand Chop Exchange. Wato kicks the left shoulder of Bushi. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Bushi denies The Mid-Kick. Bushi hammers down on the right knee of Wato. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Wato leapfrogs over Bushi. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Bushi. Bushi dodges the back hand. Bushi goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Wato cartwheels back onto his feet. Bushi avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Bushi blocks a boot from Wato. Wato ducks a clothesline from Bushi. Wato whips Bushi across the ring. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato stomps on Bushi’s chest. Wato unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Wato repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s chest. Wato with forearm shivers. Sho tags himself in.

Wato needs to be restrained. Sho knocks Takahashi off the ring apron. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with a back heel trip for a two count. Sho applies a front face lock. Honma tags himself in. Honma kicks Bushi in the gut. Honma hammers down on the back of Bushi’s neck. Bushi kicks Honma in the gut. Honma ducks a clothesline from Bushi. Honma is distracted by Naito. Honma side steps Bushi into Naito. Honma with a Hip Toss. Bushi avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. LIJ clears the ring. All hell is breaking loose on the outside. Following a snap mare takeover, LIJ gangs up on Honma. Bushi with the lateral press for a two count. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Honma’s back. Bushi tags in Takahashi. Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Honma kicks Takahashi in the gut. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Takahashi with the irish whip. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi follows that with a basement dropkick for a two count. Takahashi is lighting up Honma’s chest. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Honma’s chest. Naito attacks Honma from the apron. Takahashi is choking Honma with his boot. Takahashi tags in Naito.

Naito is putting the boots to Honma. Modified Combination Cabron. Naito stands on Honma’s face. The referee admonishes Naito. Naito whips Honma across the ring. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Honma’s neck. Naito with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Honma takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Naito whips Honma across the ring. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito with a jackknife hold for a two count. Honma with forearm shivers. Honma HeadButts Naito. Honma creates distance with The DDT. Ibushi and Sanada are tagged in. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Ibushi. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Sanada blocks a boot from Ibushi. Forearm Exchange. Sanada uppercuts Ibushi. Sanada denies The Mid-Kick. Sanada hammers down on the left knee of Ibushi. Ibushi reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Ibushi. Sanada with a SlingShot Pescado. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada rolls Ibushi back into the ring. Sanada with the cover for a two count. Sanada goes for The TKO, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Ibushi with a Spinning Back Kick. Misfired Dives. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Sanada dives over Ibushi. Ibushi with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Sho and Takahashi are tagged in.

Sho ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Sho denies The SuperKick. Sho with a forearm smash. Sho goes for The Spear, but Takahashi counters with a front face lock. Takahashi punches Sho in the back. Takahashi unloads two knife edge chops. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Sho with a corner clothesline. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho with combination kicks. Wato blasts Bushi off the apron. Takahashi blocks a boot from Sho. Takahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whi. Sho launches Takahashi over the top rope. Takahashi slams Sho’s head on the top rope. Standing Switch Exchange. Sho goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Sho avoids the basement dropkick. Sho kicks Takahashi in the back. Second Forearm Exchange. Takahashi SuperKicks Sho. Sho ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Sho with an Inside Out Lariat. Sho tags in Wato. Team Ibushi clears the ring. Wato repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s back. Double Irish Whip. Running Elbow Smash Party. Wato drops Takahashi with The Dreamcast Kick. Wato applies a wrist lock. Takahashi denies The Recientemente. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Wato. Honma with a Diving Kokeshi HeadButt. Sanada dropkicks Honma. Sanada applies Skull End. Ibushi with The V-Trigger. Ibushi goes for The Kamigoye, but Bushi gets in the way. Bushi with a DDT. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Sho. Takahashi SuperKicks Sho. Takahashi kicks Wato in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Wato kicks Bushi in the chest. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. SuperKick/Step Up Enzuigiri Combination. Bushi connects with The CodeBreaker. Takahashi plants Wato with The Time Bomb II to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sanada, Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, and Bushi via Pinfall

Third Match: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and Toru Yano vs. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and Dick Togo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks Chaos before the bell rings. Togo repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Togo with a straight right hand. Double Irish Whip. Yano side steps Togo into the turnbuckle pad. Yano slaps Togo in the back of the head. EVIL applies a waist lock. Yano decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Okada drops EVIL with The Big Boot. Yano kicks Togo in the gut. Chaos gangs up on Togo. The referee admonishes Yano. Takahashi remove the blue turnbuckle pad behind the referee’s back. Togo blasts Yano with the blue turnbuckle pad. Togo stomps on Yano’s back. Togo whips Yano into the exposed steel. Togo is putting the boots to Yano. EVIL whips Okada into the steel barricade. EVIL wraps the chair around Okada’s neck. EVIL delivers the home shot. Togo tees off on Yano. Togo rolls Yano back into the ring. Togo hooks the outside leg for a two count. EVIL whips Okada into the ring announcer. Togo applies a rear chin lock. Togo with a fist drop for a two count. Togo tags in Takahashi. Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Takahashi stomps on Yano’s chest. Takahashi sends Yano back first into the exposed steel. Togo rakes the eyes of Yano. Okada is pissed. Takahashi tags in EVIL.

EVIL knocks Ishii off the ring apron. EVIL applies a wrist lock. Yano denies the irish whip. EVIL kicks Yano in the gut. EVIL whips Yano into the exposed steel. Yano tugs on EVIL’s hair. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. Yano pulls EVIL down to the mat. Yano tags in Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Okada whips EVIL across the ring. Okada drops down on the canvas. Okada ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada clears the ring. Okada side steps EVIL into the exposed steel. Okada kicks EVIL in the gut. Okada drops EVIL with The DDT for a two count. EVIL denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Okada kicks EVIL in the face. Okada bodyslams EVIL. Okada with a forearm smash. Okada dives over EVIL. Togo trips Okada from the outside. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Misfired Boots. Takahashi sends Okada face first into the canvas. Okada avoids The Sliding Dropkick. Takahashi kicks Okada in the gut. Okada with The Flapjack. Okada tags in Ishii.

Takahashi kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi with a Desperation Boot. Takahashi dodges multiple strikes from Takahashi. Takahashi runs into Ishii. Ishii with a shoulder tackle. Togo kicks Ishii in the gut. Ishii whips Togo into the exposed steel. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Ishii with a running shoulder tackle. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi dumps Ishii face first on the top rope. Ishii denies The Fisherman’s Buster. Takahashi starts biting Ishii’s fingers. Yano kicks Takahashi in the gut. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Yano holds onto the ropes. Togo attacks Yano from behind. Double Irish Whip. Togo drops down on the canvas. Takahashi clotheslines Yano. EVIL clotheslines Okada. Double Irish Whip. Togo levels Ishii with a Body Avalanche. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. EVIL with a corner clothesline. Takahashi follows that with The Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Takahashi attacks Ishii with the pimp stick. Takahashi connects with The Olympic Slam for a two count. EVIL dumps Okada out of the ring. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Ishii negates Pimp Juice. Takahashi SuperKicks Ishii. Yano kicks EVIL and Togo off the apron. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Okada hits The Reverse NeckBreaker. Ishii delivers The Sliding Lariat. Ishii plants Takahashi with The Vertical Drop BrainBuster to pickup the victory. After the match, Jay White attacks Ishii from behind. White transitions into a ground and pound attack. White repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s chest. White plants Ishii with The Blade Runner.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and Toru Yano via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Douki vs. The Guerrillas Of Destiny, Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo, and Jado In A 10-Man Tag Team Elimination Match

Taichi attacks Tonga before the bell rings. Taichi kicks Tonga in the back. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Taichi rakes the eyes of Tonga. Taichi slams Tonga’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Taichi is mauling Tonga in the corner. Tonga skins the cat. Tonga sends Taichi to the ring apron. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Tonga. Taichi sends Tonga back first into the red turnbuckle pad. Sabre fish hooks Tonga. Suzuki Gun abuses Red Shoes five count. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre brings Tonga down to the mat. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre repeatedly cranks on Tonga’s neck. Sabre drags Tonga to the corner. Desperado tags himself in. Desperado repeatedly stomps on Tonga’s chest. Desperado is choking Tonga with his boot. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru with a Running Boot. Kanemaru tags in Douki. Douki pulls Tonga up by his ears. Following a snap mare takeover, Douki with a basement dropkick for a two count. Douki is distracted by Jado. Tonga whips Douki across the ring. Douki sends Tonga tumbling to the floor, but Red Shoes didn’t see it. Tonga clotheslines the back of Douki’s neck. Bullet Club clears the ring. Another massive brawl ensues on the outside.

Jado blasts Douki with a knife edge chop. Jado rolls Douki back into the ring. Tonga whips Douki across the ring. Tonga with a Back Body Drop. Tonga tags in Jado. Jado taunts Sabre. Jado repeatedly stomps on Douki’s chest. Jado applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Jado stomps on Douki’s back. Red Shoes is trying to calm down Sabre. Tonga clotheslines Douki. Ishimori rolls Douki back into the ring. Jado rams Douki’s face across the top strand. Jado tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo starts doing jumping jacks and push ups in the corner. Phantasmo knocks Kanemaru off the ring apron. Phantasmo cartwheels around the ring. Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Douki. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori with a straight right hand. Ishimori applies the cravate. Douki with heavy bodyshots. Ishimori with clubbing shoulder blocks. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori repeatedly cranks on Douki’s neck. Ishimori tags in Loa. Ishimori with another snap mare takeover. GOD with Two Slingshot Senton’s. Phantasmo stomps on Douki’s face. Loa is playing mind games with Douki. Douki with forearm shivers. Loa HeadButts Douki. Loa tags in Jado. Jado toys around with Douki. Overhand Chop/Toe Kick Exchange. Douki with forearm shivers. Jado drives his knee into the midsection of Douki. Jado with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Jado applies a rear chin lock. Douki with elbows into the midsection of Jado. Douki kicks Jado in the chest. Douki ducks a clothesline from Jado. Douki dropkicks the left knee of Jado. Taichi and Loa are tagged in.

Choke Hold Party. Taichi with The Double Axe Bomber. Taichi starts choking Jado. Loa kicks Taichi in the gut. Loa with forearm shivers. Loa sends Taichi to the corner. Taichi side steps Loa into the turnbuckle pad. Sabre with a Running European Uppercut. Taichi with a Corner Clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre hits The PK. Suzuki Gun goes for The Zack Mephisto, but Tonga gets in the way. Sabre uppercuts Tonga. Sabre applies a front face lock. Sabre goes for The Zack Driver, but Tonga counters with The Tongan Twist. Taichi answers with The Axe Bomber. Taichi kicks the right shoulder of Loa. Taichi with The RoundHouse Kick. Loa clotheslines Taichi. Kanemaru and Phantasmo are tagged in. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Kanemaru. Phantasmo drives his knee into the midsection of Kanemaru. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Phantasmo. Kanemaru drops Phantasmo with The Reverse DDT for a two count. Kanemaru with the irish whip. Phantasmo dives over Kanemaru. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Kanemaru. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Phantasmo with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Kanemaru denies Sudden Death. Kanemaru brings Phantasmo to the ring apron. Kanemaru with forearm shivers. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Phantasmo. Kanemaru is throwing haymakers at Phantasmo. Ishimori runs interference. Kanemaru shoves Ishimori into Phantasmo. El Phantasmo has been eliminated.

Double Irish Whip. Kanemaru with a running elbow smash. Running Dropkick/Belly to Back Suplex Combination for a two count. Ishimori denies The Satellite DDT. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Ishimori. Both men are fighting for position on the apron. Phantasmo catches Ishimori in mid-air. Desperado delivers Loco Mono. Taiji Ishimori and Yoshinobu Kanemaru has been eliminated. Tonga attacks Desperado from behind. Tonga punches Desperado in the back. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Tonga. Douki trips Tonga from the outside. Desperado kicks Tonga in the face. Desperado repeatedly stomps on Tonga’s chest. Douki is putting the boots to Tonga. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Big Boot. Douki with The Running Double Foot Stomp. Desperado hooks both legs for a two count. Ishimori trips Desperado from the outside. Tonga dumps Desperado over the top rope. El Desperado has been eliminated. Douki with an inside cradle for a two count. Tonga clotheslines Douki. Douki avoids The Stinger Splash. Douki drops Tonga with The Tornado DDT for a two count.

Douki goes for The Day Break, but Tonga counters with The Spear. Tonga makes Douki tap out to The Scorpion Death Lock. Douki has been eliminated. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold. Tonga with a snap mare takedown. Tonga goes for an elbow drop, but Sabre counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Sabre transitions into a Triangle Choke. Sabre dumps Tonga over the top rope. Tama Tonga has been eliminated. Loa goes for a Jumping Knee Strike, but Sabre counters with The Knee Bar. Tonga kicks Sabre off the apron. Zack Sabre Jr has been eliminated. Taichi kicks Loa in the chest. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Tanga Loa has been eliminated. Taichi laughs at Jado. Jado toys around with Taichi. Taichi with a Corner Axe Bomber. Taichi drills Jado with The Buzzsaw Kicks. Taichi rips off his pants. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick to Tonga. Sabre applies The Triangle Choke. Taichi avoids The Kendo Stick Shot. Taichi connects with The SuperKick. Tonga nails Taichi with The Iron Fingers. Jado goes into the cover to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Guerrillas Of Destiny, Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo, and Jado via Pinfall

