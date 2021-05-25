NJPW Road To Wrestle Grand Slam Results 5/25/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Chase Owens vs. Yota Tsuji

Owens applies a side headlock. Tsuji with heavy bodyshots. Tsuji whips Owens across the ring. Tsuji runs into Owens. Shoulder Block Exchange. Tsuji blocks a boot from Owens. Owens starts swinging at the air. Tsuji hyperextends the right knee of Owens. Tsuji applies a side headlock. Owens whips Tsuji across the ring. Owens drops down on the canvas. Tsuji grabs a side headlock. Owens backs Tsuji into the ropes. Owens with a gut punch. Tsuji drops Owens with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji goes for a bodyslam, but Owens lands back on his feet. Owens kicks Tsuji in the gut. Tsuji with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji repeatedly stomps on Owens back. Owens drives Tsuji shoulder first into the top rope. Owens kicks Tsuji in the chest. Owens repeatedly stomps on Tsuji’s chest. Owens is choking Tsuji with his knee. Owens with a forearm smash. Owens whips Tsuji chest first into the turnbuckle pad. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Owens scores the ankle pick. Owens with an elbow drop. Owens applies a rear chin lock. Owens bodyslams Tsuji. Owens with a flying fist drop for a two count.

Owens whips Tsuji across the ring. Owens sores the elbow knockdown. Tsuji with a gut punch in mid-air. Tsuji bodyslams Owens. Tsuji with two forearm smashes. Tsuji dropkicks Owens. Tsuji with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Owens denies The Boston Crab. Owens kicks Tsuji in the face. Owens with a Side Russian Leg Sweep into the red turnbuckle pad. Owens with a flying forearm smash. Owens clotheslines Tsuji for a two count. Tsuji denies The Package PileDriver. Forearm Exchange. Owens kicks Tsuji in the gut. Owens with a short-arm lariat. Tsuji ducks a clothesline from Owens. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Owens grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tsuji with the three chops. Owens avoids The Spear. Owens with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Owens rolls Tsuji back into the ring. Owens with a Headlock Driver for a two count. Tsuji denies The V-Trigger. Tsuji Powerslams Owens for a two count. Owens nails Tsuji with The V-Trigger. Owens connects with The Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chase Owens via Pinfall

Second Match: Zack Sabre Jr & Douki vs. Taiji Ishimori & Yujiro Takahashi

Douki and Taiji Ishimori will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Douki throws Ishimori into the canvas. Ishimori drops down on the canvas. Ishimori leapfrogs over Douki. Douki lunges over Ishimori. Douki reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Douki with a deep arm-drag. Douki with a single leg dropkick. Douki stomps on Ishimori’s back. Douki hammers down on the back of Ishimori’s neck. Douki goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishimori sends Douki tumbling to the floor. Sabre uppercuts Takahashi. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Sabre whips Ishimori into the steel barricade. Ishimori with a throat punch. Takahashi kicks Douki in the face. Ishimori rolls Douki back into the ring. Ishimori goes into the lateral press for a one count. Ishimori tags in Takahashi. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Douki. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Elbow Drop/Leg Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count.

Douki with forearm shivers. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Douki. Takahashi whips Douki into the exposed steel. Takahashi bodyslams Douki for a two count. Takahashi tags in Ishimori. Ishimori toys around with Douki. Chop Exchange. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Douki. Ishimori tags in Takahashi. Takahashi slaps Douki in the face. Takahashi slams Douki’s back into the exposed steel. Takahashi is choking Douki with his boot. Takahashi tags in Ishimori. Ishimori repeatedly sends Douki shoulder first into the steel ring post for a two count. Ishimori goes for The Cipher Utaki, but Douki lands back on his feet. Ishimori applies a waist lock. Douki with three sharp elbow strikes. Douki thrust kicks the midsection of Ishimori. Douki creates distance with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki tags in Sabre. Sabre with two uppercuts. Sabre kicks Takahashi off the ring apron. Sabre uppercuts Takahashi. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Takahashi. Sabre whips Ishimori across the ring. Ishimori goes for The Handspring RoundHouse Kick, but Sabre counters with The Bow and Arrow Stretch.

Sabre transitions into The Muta Lock. Sabre applies The STF for added pressure. Ishimori grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Ishimori. Sabre grabs the left leg of Ishimori. Ishimori with three overhand chops. Sabre with a single leg takedown. Sabre goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Ishimori tags in Takahashi. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Takahashi goes for The Miami Shine, but Sabre counters with The Guillotine Choke. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Sabre. Ishimori kicks Sabre in the back. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Sabre. Ishimori with a knee lift. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Douki dumps Ishimori out of the ring. Sabre denies Pimp Juice. Sabre connects with The European Clutch for a two count. Takahashi avoids The PK. Takahashi sends Sabre face first into the canvas. Sabre avoids The Sliding Dropkick. Takahashi goes for Pimp Juice, but Sabre counters with The Grounding Cobra Twist. Takahashi immediately taps out.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr & Douki via Submission

Third Match: The Guerrillas Of Destiny w/Jado vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Master Wato

Tanga Loa and Hiroyoshi Tenzan will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Loa applies a side headlock. Tenzan whips Loa across the ring. Tenzan runs into Loa. Shoulder Block Exchange. Tenzan kicks Loa in the gut. Tenzan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan tags in Wato. Double Irish Whip. Drop Toe Hold/Falling HeadButt Combination. Wato drops Tonga with The Mid-Kick. Tenzan with an elbow drop. GOD regroups on the outside. Wato with The Slingshot Pescado. Loa catches Wato in mid-air. Loa drives Wato back first into the steel ring post. Loa bodyslams Wato on the floor. Loa rolls Wato back into the ring. Loa with a forearm smash. Loa with clubbing shoulder blocks. Loa tags in Tonga. Tonga with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Tonga scores the elbow knockdown. Tonga whips Wato across the ring. Tonga dropkicks Wato for a two count. Tonga with clubbing elbow smashes. Tonga applies a front face lock. Tonga tags in Loa. Tonga with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Loa with The Slingshot Senton. Loa toys around with Wato. Loa stomps on Wato’s chest. Loa HeadButts Wato.

Wato is displaying his fighting spirit. Loa hammers down on the back of Wato’s neck. Loa puts his knee on the backof Wato’s neck. The referee admonishes Loa. Loa tags in Tonga. Tonga hammers down on the back of Wato’s neck. Tonga whips Wato across the ring. Tonga with a Back Body Drop. Tonga talks smack to Wato. Tonga applies a front face lock. Tonga tags in Loa. Loa with a gut punch. Loa hits The Running Powerslam for a two count. Wato unloads two knife edge chops. Loa with a forearm smash. Wato responds with a leaping knee strike. Wato tags in Tenzan. Tenzan drops Loa with a shoulder tackle. Tenzan runs towards Tonga. Tenzan with clubbing Mongolian Chops. Tenzan stomps on Loa’s chest. Tenzan HeadButts Loa. Tenzan with a double sledge. Tenzan with the irish whip. Tenzan levels Loa with The Body Avalanche. Tenzan drills Loa with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tenzan applies The Anaconda Vice. Tonga repeatedly stomps on Tenzan’s chest. Tonga hammers down on the back of Tenzan’s neck. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Tonga. Tenzan with another round of Mongolian Chops to Tonga and Jado. Loa headbutts the midssection of Tenzan. Loa uppercuts Tenzan. Loa with a throat thrust. Tenzan reverses out of the irish whip from Loa. Tenzan with a Spinning Heel Kick. Tonga and Wato are tagged in.

Tonga scores the elbow knockdown. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Tonga. Wato leapfrogs over Tonga. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Tonga. Wato with a back hand. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato sends Tonga to the corner. Tonga launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato follows that with The Zig Zag for a two count. Tonga blocks a boot from Wato. Tonga with a Modified Flapjack. Loa knocks Tenzan off the ring apron. Loa drives Wato back first into the turnbuckle pad. Tonga with a Stinger Splash. Tonga kicks Tenzan off the apron. GOD goes for The Super PowerBomb, but Tenzan gets in the way. Loa rocks Tenzan with a forearm smash. Loa kicks Tenzan out of the ring. Loa with a double sledge. GOD repeatedly stomps on Wato’s back and chest. Loa continues to kick Tenzan off the apron. Wato denies The Magic Killler. Wato rolls Tonga over for a two count. Wato with a Dreamcast Kick. Wato ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Wato with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Wato delivers The RoundHouse Kick. Tonga denies The Recientemente. GOD hits Guerrilla Warfare for a one count. Loa with a forearm smash to Tenzan. GOD connects with The Magic Killer to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Guerrillas Of Destiny via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Sanada, and Bushi In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Ishii attacks Naito before the bell rings. Forearm Exchange. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Second Forearm Exchange. Ishii PowerBombs Naito. Sanada punches Ishii. Sanada and Bushi gangs up on Ishii. Goto and Hashi with Stereo Clotheslines. Ishii with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Ishii goes for The Vertical Drop BrainBuster, but Takagi gets in the way. Takagi shoves Ishii. Third Forearm Exchange. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Bushi kicks Ishii in the back. Takagi with a drop toe hold. Sanada with a basement dropkick. Naito tags in Takagi. Ishii repeatedly stomps on Naito’s chest. Takagi backs Ishii into the blue turnbuckle pad. Takagi removes Ishii’s t-shirt. Takagi with a chop/jab combination. Takagi is choking Ishii with his boot. Takagi whips Ishii across the ring. Takagi drops Ishii with a shoulder tackle. Takagi walks over Ishii. Takagi with an elbow drop. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Bushi tags himself in. Bushi and Sanada repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s chest. Bushi applies a rear chin lock. Bushi rakes the eyes of Ishii. Bushi tags in Sanada.

Fourth Forearm Exchange. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Ishii. Sanada with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Sanada tags in Bushi. Bushi wraps his t-shirt around Ishii’s neck. Red Shoes admonishes Bushi. Bushi slams Ishii’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Bushi unloads three overhand chops. Bushi drives his knee into the midsection of Ishii. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi kicks Ishii in the back. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Ishii denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Ishii creates distance with The BrainBuster. Ishii tags in Hashi. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Hashi clears the ring. Hashi with two chops. Hashi kicks Bushi in the gut. Hashi dropkicks the back of Bushi. Hashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Bushi denies The PowerBomb. Hashi with a forearm smash. Hashi kicks Bushi in the gut. Hashi whips Bushi across the ring. Bushi with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Bushi follows that with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Hashi denies The CodeBreaker. Hashi with a blistering chop. Bushi dropkicks Hashi. Bushi tags in Sanada.

Sanada clears the ring. Sanada whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi holds onto the ropes. Sanada blocks a boot from Hashi. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Double Irish Whip. Takagi with an Atomic Drop. Taguchi responds with a Hip Attack. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Taguchi. Sanada whips Taguchi across the ring. Sanada dodges The Leaping Hip Attack. Sanada gets Taguchi trapped in The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a double low dropkick for a two count. Hashi with clubbing blows to Bushi’s back. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Hashi. Sanada with the irish whip. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Sanada. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto knocks Naito off the apron. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Sanada denies The Ushigoroshi. Standing Switch Exchange. Sanada with two sharp elbow strikes. Sanada kicks the right knee of Goto. Sanada with The Rolling Elbow. Goto ducks a cothesline from Sanada. Sanada decks Goto with a back elbow smash. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada with a Missile Dropkick. Fifth Forearm Exchange. Sanada with a BackBreaker. Goto avoids The Muto MoonSault. Goto goes for The GTR, but Sanada counters with Skull End.

Ishii breaks up the submission hold. Naito hammers down on the right knee of Ishii. Naito kicks Ishii out of the ring. Sanada tags in Goto. Takagi toys around with Goto. Takagi with the irish whip. Takagi blocks a boot from Goto. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi. Goto tags in Taguchi. Hip Attack Party. Taguchi plays to the crowd. Taguchi drops Takagi with The Bomaye for a two count. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Naito breaks up the submission hold. Sixth Forearm Exchange. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii clotheslines the back of Naito’s neck. Naito decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Naito ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Naito with The Satellite DDT. Naito with an Atomic Drop to Taguchi. Naito follows that with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Taguchi denies Last Of The Dragon. Hashi with a Running Lariat. Hashi SuperKicks Bushi. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Hashi. Goto clotheslines Sanada over the top rope. Double Irish Whip. Takagi holds onto the ropes. Takagi clotheslines Goto. Taguchi rolls Takagi over for a two count. Misfired Dodon’s. Taguchi with a Leaping Hip Attack. Takagi decks Taguchi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Taguchi answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takagi clotheslines Taguchi for a two count. Takagi connects with Made In Japan to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Sanada, and Bushi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan

Kota Ibushi and Jeff Cobb will start things off. Forearm Exchange. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Cobb leapfrogs over Ibushi. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Cobb catches Ibushi in mid-air. Cobb goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Cobb decks Ibushi with a back elbow smash. Cobb dodges The Pump Knee Strike. Cobb avoids The RoundHouse Kick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Tanahashi and Khan are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tanahashi backs Khan into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Khan figure fours the legs of Tanahashi. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Khan. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Tanahashi gets distracted by Cobb. Khan with a drop toe hold. Khan applies The Heel Hook. Cobb knocks Ibushi off the ring apron. Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb and Ibushi are brawling around the ringside area.

Cobb stands on Ibushi’s chest. Tanahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Tanahashi. Khan hyperextends the left leg of Tanahashi. Khan goes into the cover for a one count. Khan stands on Tanahashi’s chest. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb repeatedly drives his knee into Tanahashi’s back. Cobb with a BackBreaker for a two count. Cobb teases The Kamigoye. Red Shoes is trying to calm down Ibushi. Cobb stomps on Tanahashi’s back. Cobb drives Tanahashi back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan knocks Ibushi off the apron. Khan kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Khan punches Tanahashi in the back. The Great Wall Of Khan. Khan toys around with Tanahashi. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Khan kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Tanahashi slaps Khan in the face. Khan goes for The Pump Kick, but Tanahashi counters with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Ibushi and Cobb are tagged in.

Ibushi with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Cobb heads to the outside. Ibushi with The Slingshot Pescado. Ibushi rolls Cobb back into the ring. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Ibushi with a Mid-Kick. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Cobb denies The Kamigoye. Ibushi side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Ibushi kicks Cobb in the back. Cobb dropkicks Ibushi for a two count. Cobb with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Cobb whips Ibushi across the ring. Ibushi holds onto the ropes. Ibushi kicks Cobb in the face. Cobb goes for The F5, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Ibushi with The Pele Kick. Ibushi tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi goes for The SlingBlade, but Cobb counters with The Spin Cycle. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s back. Khan with a corner clothesline.

Khan puts Tanahashi on the top turnbuckle. Khan mongolian chops the back of Tanahashi. Khan gets Tanahashi tied up in the tree of woe. Khan with a Sliding Dropkick. Khan with The Face Plant for a two count. Cobb dumps Ibushi out of the ring. Khan applies The Cobra Twist. Khan with clubbing blows to Tanahashi’s back. Khan goes for a Bodyslam, but Tanahashi counters with The SlingBlade. Tanahashi tags in Ibushi. Ibushi with Two Mid-Kicks. Khan scores the ankle pick. Khan applies The Knee Bar. Ibushi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Ibushi with a Flying Mid-Kick. Khan with a flurry of chops. Ibushi drops Khan with The RoundHouse Kick. Cobb kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Cobb gets Tanahashi in position for The Kaimigoye. Tanahashi delivers Twist and Shout. Khan applies The Claw. Ibushi with The V-Trigger. Ibushi connects with The Kamigoye to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi via Pinfall

