NJPW has announced on Twitter that they will be revealing the full blocks for this summer’s G1 Climax 33.

The annual tournament will feature 32-competitors, including some from AEW, with the winner earning a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship currently held by SANADA. The block announcements will be made at this Saturday’s New Japan Road event.

The #G1CLIMAX33 Block lineups will be revealed SATURDAY, live during New Japan Road! What matches will we see during the summer heatwave? Find out live on @njpwworld!https://t.co/1GGoNYR3PS pic.twitter.com/KOfjzw5zwE — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 7, 2023

Check out the full list of competitors below.

Kazuchika Okada (12th entry, 12th consecutive. 2012, 2014, 2021, 2022 winner)

Tetsuya Naito (14th entry, 14th consecutive. 2014, 2017 winner)

SANADA (8th entry, 8th consecutive.)

Will Ospreay (4th entry, 2nd consecutive)

Hiroshi Tanahashi (22nd entry, 22nd consecutive. 2007, 2015, 2018 winner.)

David Finlay (2nd entry, 2nd consecutive.)

Shota Umino (Debut entry)

Shingo Takagi (5th entry, 5th consecutive)

Tomohiro Ishii (11th entry, 11th consecutive.)

Tama Tonga (6th entry, 3rd consecutive)

Tanga Loa (2nd entry, first in two years)

Hikuleo (Debut entry)

Hirooki Goto (16th entry, 16th consecutive. 2008 winner)

YOSHI-HASHI (7th entry, 4th consecutive)

Toru Yano (18th entry, 17th consecutive)

KENTA (5th entry, 5th consecutive)

Zack Sabre Jr. (7th entry, 7th consecutive.)

Taichi (5th entry, 5th consecutive.)

Eddie Kingston (Debut entry)

El Phantasmo (2nd entry, 2nd consecutive)

Ren Narita (Debut entry)

EVIL (8th entry, 8th consecutive)

Chase Owens (3rd entry, 3rd consecutive)

Jeff Cobb (5th entry, 5th consecutive)

Great-O-Khan (3rd entry, 3rd consecutive.)

Aaron Henare (2nd entry, 2nd consecutive)

Gabriel Kidd (Debut entry)

Alex Coughlin (Debut entry)

Shane Haste (Debut entry)

Mikey Nicholls (Debut entry)

Yota Tsuji (Debut entry)

Kaito Kiyomiya (Debut entry)