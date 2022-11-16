The final NJPW Strong tapings of 2022 have been announced.

NJPW Strong’s Nemesis tapings will take place on Sunday, December 11 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, November 18, and are priced at $25 for Balcony Standing, $30 for Floor Standing, $50 for Ringside C, $60 for Balcony Seats, $60 for Ringside B, and $90 for Ringside A.

Stars announced for Nemesis as of this writing are IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White, El Phantasmo, Juice Robinson, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser, Mascara Dorada, Eddie Kingston, and Roppongi Vice.

These tapings will air as the first NJPW Strong episodes of 2023.

