NJPW Strong Results 1/22/21

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: The Riegel Twins vs. Kevin Knight & Jordan Clearwater

Logan Riegel and Kevin Knight will start things off. Chain grappling exchange. Knight with the lateral press for a one count. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Knight applies a hammerlock. Knight goes for a Belly to Back Suplex. Logan ducks under two clotheslines from Knight. Logan sends Knight chest first into the red turnbuckle pad. Clearwater tags himself in. Logan with a Hurricanrana. Logan with clubbing shoulder blocks. Logan tags in Sterling. Logan with a running elbow smash. Sterling sweeps out the legs of Clearwater. Logan with The SlingShot Senton. Sterling with a SlingShot Splash for a two count. Sterling punches Clearwater in the back. Logan applies a front face lock. Sterling tags in Logan. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Logan brings Clearwater to the corner. Logan tags in Sterling.

Riegel Twins are double teaming Clearwater. Clearwater shoves Logan into Sterling. Clearwater clotheslines Sterling. Clearwater tags in Knight. Knight with two shoulder tackles. Knight with two uppercuts. Knight follows that with a Hip Toss for a two count. Knight stomps on Sterling’s back. Sterling with forearm shivers. Knight leapfrogs over Sterling. Knight dropkicks Sterling for a two count. Knight stomps on Sterling’s back. Knight bodyslams Sterling for a two count. Knight slams Sterling’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Knight tags in Clearwater. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle for a two count. Clearwater stomps on Sterling’s back. Clearwater punches Sterling in the back. Clearwater with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Clearwater continues to stomp on Sterling’s back. Clearwater with a Spinning Back Drop Driver for a two count.

Sterling with heavy bodyshots. Clearwater rocks Sterling with a forearm smash. Clearwater whips Sterling into the turnbuckle pad. Sterling side steps Clearwater into the turnbuckle pad. Logan and Knight are tagged in. Logan ducks a clothesline from Knight. Logan scores the elbow knockdown. Logan with two clotheslines. Logan with a Running European Uppercut. Logan kicks Knight in the face. Logan thrust kicks the midsection of Knight. Logan with a Leaping Leg Drop. Logan hits The SlingBlade on the ring apron. Sterling lands The Suicide Dive. Logan dives over Knight. Knight rolls Logan over for a two count. Knight kicks Logan in the gut. Knight punches Logan in the back. Knight with two uppercuts. Knight whips Logan across the ring. Knight goes for a dropkick, but Logan holds onto the ropes. Logan SuperKicks Knight. The Riegel Twins connects with The Assisted Spike DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Riegel Twins via Pinfall

Second Match: Brody King vs. JR Kratos

Forearm Exchange. Kratos with a straight right hand. Kratos kicks King in the gut. King with a forearm smash. Kratos slaps King in the face. Kratos slams King’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Kratos repeatedly stomps on King’s chest. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Kratos slaps King in the chest. King with a knife edge chop. Kratos hot shots King over the top rope. Kratos is putting the boots to King. Kratos with an elbow smash. Kratos stomps on King’s chest. Kratos whips King into the blue turnbuckle pad. Kratos with an open palm strike. King fires back with a forearm smash. Kratos kicks King in the gut. Kratos with clubbing elbow smashes. King reverses out of the irish whip from Kratos. Kratos side steps King into the red turnbuckle pad. Kratos with a single leg dropkick for a two count. Kratos uses the middle rope as a weapon. Kratos with the irish whip. Kratos blocks a boot from King. Kratos sweeps out the legs of King. Kratos with a Mid-Kick.

Kratos stands on the back of King’s neck. Kratos with an overhand chop. King reverses out of the irish whip from Kratos. King with two corner clotheslines. King dodges The Pump Kick. King hits The Black Hole Slam for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Kratos with a Running Lariat. King and Kratos are trading back and forth shots. Kratos delivers a gut punch. Kratos with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Kratos with a Flying Forearm Smash. King responds with The Exploder Suplex into the blue turnbuckle pad. King with The Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. King blasts Kratos with a knife edge chop. Kratos reverses out of the irish whip from King. Kratos bodyslams King. Kratos with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. King repeatedly kicks Kratos in the face. King ducks a clothesline from Kratos. King with a Release German Suplex. King delivers The Burning Lariat for a two count. Kratos with a Jumping Knee Strike. King decks Kratos with a back elbow smash. King connects with Three Short-Arm Lariats to pickup the victory.

Winner: Brody King via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Ren Narita vs. Bateman

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Bateman applies a front face lock. Narita kicks the left hamstring of Bateman. Test Of Strength. Bateman with a wrist lock takedown. Bateman applies a hammerlock. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Narita backs Bateman into the blue turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Narita applies a side headlock. Narita with a side headlock takeover. Bateman answers with the headscissors neck lock. Narita floats over into a side headlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Narita applies a rear chin lock. Narita wraps his legs around Bateman’s neck. Narita stomps on Bateman’s back. Narita punches Bateman in the back. Short-Arm Reversal by Bateman. Bateman fish hooks Narita. Bateman applies The Dragon Sleeper. Bateman with a knee lift. Bateman with a blindside forearm smash for a two count. Bateman with a chop/forearm combination.

Forearm Exchange. Narita with clubbing blows to Bateman’s back. Narita is putting the boots to Bateman. The referee admonishes Narita. Bateman nails Narita with a throat thrust. Bateman with an elbow drop for a two count. Bateman fish hooks Narita. Bateman drives his elbow into Narita’s forehead for a two count. Bateman with forearm shivers. Bateman kicks Narita in the face. Bateman with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Bateman rakes the eyes of Narita. Bateman toys around with Narita. Bateman unloads two knife edge chops. Second Forearm Exchange. Narita kicks Bateman in the chest. Bateman slams Narita’s head on the top rope for a two count. Bateman applies an illegal choke hold. Bateman with a Belly to Back Slam for a two count. Bateman with a chop/forearm combination. Narita reverses out of the irish whip from Bateman.

Narita with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Narita with a leaping back elbow smash. Narita follows that with The Head & Arm Suplex for a two count. Narita hits The Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Narita grapevines the legs of Bateman. Bateman grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Narita repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Bateman. Bateman drops Narita with The Big Boot. Bateman with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Bateman sends Narita chest first into the canvas. Bateman with a Sliding Boot for a two count. Bateman goes for a Bodyslam, but Narita lands back on his feet. Bateman with The Lariat for a two count. Bateman connects with The BrainBuster for a two count. Bateman throws his elbow pads at Narita. Third Forearm Exchange. Narita shrugs off the short-arm lariat. Narita applies The Cobra Twist. Bateman grabs the top rope which forces the break. Narita kicks Bateman in the chest. Narita with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Narita makes Bateman tap out to The Texas Cloverleaf.

Winner: Ren Narita via Submission

Checkout Episode 241 of The Hoots Podcast