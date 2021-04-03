NJPW Strong Results 4/2/21

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

The New Japan Cup USA winner will not be a contender. The New Japan Cup USA winner will be a champion! Introducing the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship! Watch NOW: https://t.co/odTSfH1aXO#njpwSTRONG #njcupusa pic.twitter.com/tp6Xwdjo51 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 3, 2021

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Rocky Romero vs. Kevin Knight

Romero kicks the left hamstring of Knight. Knight blocks a boot from Romero. Knight with a single leg takedown. Knight applies a leg lock. Chain grappling exchange. Knight shoves Romero. Romero kicks Knight in the gut. Romero with clubbing blows to Knight’s back. Knight with three uppercuts. Knight kicks Romero in the gut. Knight whips Romero across the ring. Knight goes for a dropkick, but Romero holds onto the ropes. Romero kicks Knight in the chest. Romero hammers down on the left shoulder of Knight. Romero with a Flying Knee Drop across the left shoulder of Knight. Knight with a knife edge chop. Romero answers with a toe kick. Romero kicks Knight in the back. Romero with three knee drops. Knight uppercuts Romero. Knight punches Romero in the back. Knight repeatedly stomps on Romero’s chest. Knight bodyslams Romero for a one count. Romero with a forearm smash. Romero wraps the left shoulder of Knight around the bottom rope.

Romero drops Knight with a blistering chop. Romero continues to attack the left shoulder of Knight. Knight with clubbing uppercuts. Forearm Exchange. Uppercut Exchange. Romero with an Arm-Ringer. Knight drops Romero with a shoulder tackle. Knight with an uppercut/toe kick combination. Knight with The Hip Toss for a two count. Romero denies The Boston Crab. Romero applies a wrist lock. Knight with forearm shivers. Knight sends Romero to the corner. Knight bodyslams Romero for a two count. Knight goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Romero blocks it. Knight with clubbing blows to Romero’s back. Knight goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Romero lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Romero with a wrist lock takedown. Romero applies The Diablo Arm-Bar.

Knight rolls Romero over for a two count. Romero uppercuts Knight. Romero slaps Knight in the face. Forever Clotheslines. Knight dropkicks Romero. Knight whips Romero across the ring. Knight hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Knight with a sliding shoulder tackle. Knight connects with The Standing Frog Splash for a two count. Knight applies The Boston Crab. Romero grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Knight repeatedly stomps on Romero’s chest. Romero negates The BrainBuster. Romero applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Knight refuses to quit. Romero and Knight are trading back and forth shots. Romero ducks a clothesline from Knight. Romero with a Release German Suplex. Romero with a Running Knee Strike. Romero follows that with The Falcon Arrow. Romero makes Knight tap out to The Diablo Arm-Bar.

Winner: Rocky Romero via Submission

Second Match: TJ Perkins & Alex Coughlin vs. Misterioso & Jordan Clearwater

Alex Coughlin and Jordan Clearwater will start things off. Chain grappling exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Coughlin with a fireman’s carry takeover. Coughlin applies a side headlock. Clearwater answers with a headscissors neck lock. Coughlin with a handstand escape. Coughlin floats over into a side headlock. Coughlin applies a front face lock. Perkins tags himself in. Clearwater breaks free from the corner. Clearwater tags in Misterioso. Test Of Strength. Perkins brings Misterioso down to the mat. Perkins applies a wrist lock. Misterioso with a single leg takedown. Misterioso applies a leg lock. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Misterioso applies a hammerlock. Perkins with a flying mare takeover. Misterioso ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Perkins drops down on the canvas. Misterioso avoids The Low Soccer Kick. Misterioso sends Perkins into the ropes. Perkins with a shoulder block. Perkins applies The Octopus Stretch. Perkins with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count.

Misterioso drives his knee into the midsection of Perkins. Misterioso with a HandSpring Arm-Drag. Misterioso rolls under a clothesline from Coughlin. Misterioso thrust kicks the left knee of Coughlin. Misterioso SuperKicks Coughlin. Perkins and Coughlin regroups on the outside. Coughlin delivers The Pounce. Perkins knocks Clearwater off the ring apron. Perkins with the lateral press for a two count. Perkins slams Misterioso’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Perkins tags in Coughlin. Coughlin slams Misterioso’s head on another turnbuckle pad. Coughlin with a knife edge chop. Coughlin with the irish whip. Misterioso side steps Coughlin into the turnbuckle pad. Misterioso with a shoulder block. Misterioso slips over Coughlin’s back. Misterioso tags in Clearwater. Clearwater kicks Coughlin in the gut. Clearwater is throwing haymakers at Coughlin. Clearwater repeatedly stomps on Coughlin’s chest. The referee admonishes Clearwater. Coughlin kicks Clearwater in the gut. Coughlin with a flying elbow smash for a two count. Coughlin applies a wrist lock. Coughlin uppercuts the left shoulder of Clearwater. Coughlin hammers down on the left shoulder of Clearwater.

Coughlin applies a front face lock. Perkins tags himself in. Perkins kicks Clearwater in the gut. Perkins repeatedly stomps on Clearwater’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Perkins with a Leg Drop for a two count. Perkins hyperextends the right shoulder of Clearwater. Perkins tags in Coughlin. Coughlin applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Coughlin with a forearm shot across the back of Clearwater for a two count. Coughlin applies a rear chin lock. Coughlin goes into the cover for a two count. Coughlin tags in Perkins. Coughlin with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Perkins with a Slingshot Senton. Coughlin knocks Misterioso off the apron. Perkins hooks the outside leg for a two count. Clearwater is displaying his fighting spirit. Perkins with a drop toe hold. Perkins with a basement dropkick. Clearwater decks Perkins with a back elbow smash. Perkins applies The Cobra Twist. Short-Arm Reversal by Perkins. Perkins kicks Clearwater in the gut. Perkins whips Clearwater across the ring. Clearwater kicks Perkins in the chest. Clearwater with a Leaping NeckBreaker.

Misterioso and Coughlin are tagged in. Misterioso slides under Coughlin. Misterioso with a Roll Through Dropkick. Misterioso rolls Coughlin over for a two count. Misterioso dropkicks the left knee of Coughlin. Misterioso with The La Magistral for a two count. Misterioso hammers down on the back of Coughlin’s neck. Coughlin fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Coughlin with a knife edge chop. Double Irish Whip. Misterioso with a HandSpring Double Back Elbow Smash for a two count. Misterioso with a forearm smash. Coughlin answers with a leaping shoulder tackle. Coughlin with a BackBreaker/Fallaway Slam Combination for a two count. Clearwater dumps Perkins out of the ring. Misterioso tags in Clearwater. Clearwater repeatedly stomps on Coughlin’s chest. Coughlin reverses out of the irish whip from Clearwater. Perkins with an Apron Enzuigiri. Clearwater fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Clearwater knocks Perkins off the apron. Clearwater delivers The Midas Touch for a two count. Misterioso dropkicks Perkins to the floor. Perkins avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Clearwater goes for The Midas Touch, but Coughlin counters with The GutBuster. Coughlin tags in Perkins. Perkins connects with The Mamba Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: TJ Perkins & Alex Coughlin via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Brody King & The Riegel Twins vs. Team Filthy (“Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Chris Dickinson and JR Kratos) In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Logan Riegel and Chris Dickinson will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dickinson with a single leg takedown for a one count. Dickinson applies a side headlock. Logan whips Dickinson across the ring. Dickinson drops Logan with a shoulder tackle. Logan kicks Dickinson in the face. Logan with The BlockBuster. Logan drives Dickinson back first into the red turnbuckle pad. Logan tags in Sterling. Sterling with a running elbow smash. Logan sweeps out the legs of Dickinson. Sterling with a Slingshot Senton. Logan with a Slingshot Frog Splash. Sterling hooks the outside leg for a one count. Double Irish Whip. Dickinson with a double dropkick. Dickinson whips Sterling across the ring. Dickinson scores the elbow knockdown. Dickinson goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Sterling lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Logan with The Missile Dropkick. Sterling with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Sterling tags in King. Dickinson denies The GutWrench Suplex. Dickinson repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of King. King with forearm smash. King whips Dickinson across the ring. Dickinson rolls under a clothesline from King. Dickinson dropkicks the left knee of King. Dickinson runs King into the turnbuckles. Dickinson tags in Kratos.

Forearm Exchange. Kratos drives his knee into the midsection of King. King nails Kratos with The Pump Kick. King dumps Kratos out of the ring. King tags in Sterling. Kratos avoids The SlingShot Pescado. Kratos with a Running Lariat. That leads us to a huge standoff on the outside. Kratos wraps the left shoulder of Sterling around the steel ring post. Kratos rolls Sterling back into the ring. Kratos uppercuts Sterling. Kratos with a forearm smash. Lawlor tags himself in. Lawlor kicks Sterling in the gut. Lawlor uppercuts Sterling. Lawlor with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Lawlor stomps on Sterling’s back. Lawlor starts choking Sterling. Lawlor applies a wrist lock. Lawlor with two uppercuts. Sterling with forearm shivers. Lawlor applies a deep hammerlock. Lawlor pulls the other shoulder for added pressure. Sterling puts his leg on the bottom rope which forces the break. Lawlor stomps on the back of Sterling’s neck. Lawlor with a chop/forearm combination. Lawlor is mauling Sterling in the corner. The referee admonishes Lawlor. Team Filthy gangs up on Sterling. The referee is trying to calm down King and Logan. Lawlor tags in Kratos. Kratos transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kratos hooks the outside leg for a two count. Kratos delivers a gut punch. Kratos tags in Dickinson.

Dickinson works on the left shoulder of Sterling. Dickinson hooks the outside leg for a two count. Sterling is displaying his fighting spirit. Second Forearm Exchange. Sterling applies The Sleeper Hold. Dickinson with The Release Belly to Back Suplex. Sterling rises back on his feet. Sterling creates distance with The Uranage Slam. King and Lawlor are tagged in. Lawlor ducks a clothesline from King. Lawlor unloads a flurry of right jabs. Lawlor kicks the left hamstring of King. Lawlor applies The Guillotine Choke. King bodyslams Lawlor. King with The Senton Splash for a two count. Lawlor begs for mercy. Lawlor tags in Kratos. King with a Double Body Avalanche. King clears the ring. King with a Running Cannonball Strike. King tags in Sterling. Kratos delivers The Pounce. Lawlor rocks King with a forearm smash. Kratos PowerBombs King. Kratos shrugs off The Flying Crossbody Block from Logan. Kratos dumps Logan out of the ring. Kratos tags in Dickinson. Sterling decks Dickinson with a back elbow smash. Third Forearm Exchange. Team Filthy gangs up on King. Dickinson proceeds to knockout Sterling. After the match, Dickinson refuses to break Sterling’s shoulder. Kratos viciously stomps on the left shoulder of Sterling to close the show.

Winner: Team Filthy via Knockout

