NJPW Summer Struggle Results 7/27/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, and Yuji Nagata vs. Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, and Yota Tsuji In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Yuji Nagata and Yota Tsuji will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nagata applies a full nelson lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Nagata kicks Tsuji in the face. Nagata kicks the left hamstring of Tsuji. Strong lockup. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Tsuji applies a side headlock. Nagata whips Tsuji across the ring. Tsuji drops Nagata with a shoulder tackle. Nagata kicks Tsuji in the face. Tsuji with another shoulder tackle. Tsuji bodyslams Nagata. Tsuji stomps on Nagata’s back. Forearm Exchange. Nagata drives his knee into the midsection of Tsuji. Nagata applies a front face lock. Kojima and Honma are tagged in. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Kojima applies a hammerlock. Kojima grabs a side headlock. Honma whips Kojima across the ring. Kojima with a shoulder tackle. Kojima rocks Honma with a forearm smash. Kojima with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Kojima punches Honma. Honma reverses out of the irish whip from Kojima. Kojima kicks Honma in the face. Kojima denies The Hip Toss. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma drops Kojima with a shoulder tackle. Honma unloads four knife edge chops. Kojima avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Kojima tags in Tenzan.

Forearm/Mongolian Chop Combination. Kojima bodyslams Honma. Slingshot Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. Tenzan is putting the boots to Honma. Tenzan starts choking Honma. Tenzan slams Honma’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Tenzan tags in Nagata. Nagata repeatedly stomps on Honma’s chest. Honma is displaying his fighting spirit. Nagata repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Honma. Nagata kicks Makabe off the ring apron. Nagata rocks Tsuji with a forearm smash. Nagata with Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata sends Honma to the corner. Following a snap mare takeover, Nagata kicks Honma in the back for a two count. Nagata tags in Tenzan. Tenzan stomps on Honma’s chest. Tenzan with Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Honma. Tenzan with a knife edge chop. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Tenzan follows that with The BrainBuster for a two count. HeadButt/Mongolian Chop Exchange. Honma avoids The Falling HeadButt. Honma lands The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma tags in Makabe. Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Makabe clears the ring. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Nagata attacks Makabe from behind. Makabe reverses out of the irish whip from Nagata. Makabe with three corner clotheslines. Makabe transitions into the corner mount.

Tenzan denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Tenzan HeadButts Makabe. Tenzan with Two Mongolian Chops. Makabe kicks Tenzan in the gut. Tenzan shrugs two lariats from Makabe. Tenzan hits The Mountain Bomb. Tenzan tags in Kojima. Second Forearm Exchange. Kojima with The Rolling Elbow. Makabe reverses out of the irish whip from Kojima. Makabe Powerslams Kojima. Makabe tags in Tsuji. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Kojima reverses out of the irish whip from Tsuji. Tsuji dropkicks Kojima. Tsuji bodyslams Kojima. Tsuji with a SomerSault Senton. Tsuji delivers Mount Tsuji for a two count. Kojima goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tsuji lands back on his feet. Tsuji applies a waist lock. Kojima with two sharp elbow strikes. Kojima drops Honma with The DDT. Double Irish Whip. Tenzan levels Tsuji with The Body Avalanche. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Kojima kicks Tsuji in the gut. Kojima connects with The Koji Cutter for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues. Kojima with forearm shivers. Honma with a Leaping Kokeshi HeadButt. GBH with a Double Lariat to Kojima. Tsuji Spears Kojima for a two count. Tsuji with a Vertical Suplex. Kojima blocks a lariat from Tsuji. Kojima is pissed. Tsuji rolls Kojima over for a two count. Kojima plants Tsuji with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, and Yuji Nagata via Pinfall

Second Match: Robbie Eagles, Tiger Mask, and Yuya Uemura vs. El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, and Jado In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Robbie Eagles and El Phantasmo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Phantasmo backs Eagles into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Phantasmo applies a side headlock. Eagles whips Phantasmo across the ring. Phantasmo drops Eagles with a shoulder tackle. Eagles drops down on the canvas. Eagles leapfrogs over Phantasmo. Phantasmo lunges over Eagles. Eagles goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Phantasmo cartwheels back onto his feet. Eagles avoids The PK. Phantasmo denies The Ron Miller Special. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Phantasmo with forearm shivers. Eagles denies the irish whip. Phantasmo rocks Eagles with a forearm smash. Eagles with a Satellite Arm-Drag. Eagles with a single leg takedown. Phantasmo drops down on the canvas. Phantasmo leapfrogs over Eagles. Eagles with a side headlock takeover. Phantasmo answers with the headscissors escape. Phantasmo sweeps out the legs of Eagles. Misfired Roundhouse Kicks. Double Dropkick.

Double Kick Up. Eagles blocks a boot from Phantasmo. Eagles with a Spin Kick. Eagles pops back on his feet. Eagles tags in Tiger Mask. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Hip Toss. Double Basement Dropkick. Ishimori with two toe kicks. Tiger Mask answers with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Tiger Mask ducks a clothesline from Jado. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Eagles blasts Jado with The Mid-Kick. Uemura drops Jado with a running shoulder tackle. Eagles with The Slingshot Pescado. Jado pulls Tiger Mask out of the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Jado whips Tiger Mask into the steel barricade. Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Uemura. Jado is lighting up Tiger Mask chest. Jado rolls Tiger Mask back into the ring. Phantasmo goes into the cover for a two count. Phantasmo applies a wrist lock. Phantasmo tags in Ishmori.

Ishimori with a flying back rake. Ishimori applies the cravate. Ishimori with clubbing shoulder blocks. Ishimori with a snap mare takeover for a two count. Ishimori tags in Jado. Back Rake Party. Tiger Mask denies The CR II. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask hits The Tiger Driver. Tiger Mask tags in Eagles. Eagles unloads four mid-kicks. Eagles sends Phantasmo to the corner. Eagles with a leaping back elbow smash. Eagles with a Running Meteora for a two count. Phantasmo denies The Slice Bread #2. Phantasmo decks Eagles with a back elbow smash. Phantasmo rakes Eagles back. Phantasmo goes for The UFO, but Eagles blocks it. Phantasmo denies The Turbo Backpack. Phantasmo dives over Eagles. Phatasmo ducks a clothesline from Eagles. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Eagles avoids The SpringBoard MoonSault. Eagles kicks the right shoulder of Phantasmo. RoundHouse Kick Exchange. Eagles drops Phantasmo with a Step Up Enzuigiri.

Ishimori and Uemura are tagged in. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Uemura with a baseball slide dropkick to Jado. Ishimori kicks Uemura in the gut. Ishimori whips Uemura across the ring. Uemura with a flying forearm smash. Uemura with a Corner Dropkick. Ishimori denies The Double Overhook Suplex. Uemura uppercuts Ishimori. Uemura with a knife edge chop. Uemura with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Uemura applies The Boston Crab. Ishimori grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Ishimori refuses the referee as a human shield. Jado nails Uemura with the kendo stick. Uemura denies The Cipher Utaki. Uemura rolls Ishimori over for a two count. Uemura with an inside cradle for a two count. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Uemura with The Double Overhook Suplex for a two count. Uemura with forearm shivers. Ishimori answers with The Pump Kick. Ishimori with forearm shivers. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Uemura goes for The Bridging O’Connor Roll, but Ishimori counters with The YES! Lock. Ishimori connects with The Bloody Cross to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, and Jado via Pinfall

Third Match: Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Toru Yano vs. Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, and Gedo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Toru Yano attacks Chase Owens before the bell rings. Okada slams Gedo’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Okada dumps Gedo back first on the canvas. Okada with a Slingshot Senton. Okada applies a wrist lock. Okada hammers down on the left shoulder of Gedo. Okada tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi applies a wrist lock. Tanahashi tags in Yano. Yano works on the left wrist of Gedo. Double Wrist Lock. Yano tags in Okada. Okada with a flying double axe handle strike. Okada grabs a side wrist lock. Flying Double Axe Handle Strike Party. Hair Pull Exchange. The referee admonishes both teams. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle to Owens. Tanahashi delivers a gut punch. Gedo reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Takahashi trips Tanahashi from the outside. Gedo ducks a clothesline from Okada. Takahashi drops Okada with The Big Boot. Owens starts choking Yano. Owens is raining down haymakers. Takahashi rolls Tanahashi back into the ring. Gedo rakes the eyes of Tanahashi. Owens attacks Tanahashi behind the referee’s back. Gedo tags in Takahashi.

Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with two haymakers. Takahashi with The Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahahi tags in Owens. Owens drops his weight on the left knee of Tanahashi. Owens hyperextends the left leg of Tanahashi. Owens applies a leg lock. Owens stomps on Tanahashi’s back. Owens mocks Yano. Owens punches Tanahashi in the jaw. Owens tags in Gedo. Gedo kicks Tanahashi in the gut. The referee is trying to get Okada and Yano out of the ring. Gedo with the greco roman choke hold. Gedo argues with the referee. Gedo kicks Tanahashi in the back. Gedo toys around with Tanahashi. Gedo continues to rake the eyes of Tanahashi. Gedo tags in Owens. Following a snap mare takeover, Owens applies a rear chin lock. Owens transitions into the cravate. Tanahashi with heavy bodyshots. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Tanahashi. Owens sends Tanahashi to the corner. Owens with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Owens. Tanahashi drops Owens with The Twist and Shout. Tanahashi tags in Yano.

Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Owens kicks Yano in the gut. Owens with a forearm smash. Yano side steps Owens into the exposed steel. Yano rolls Owens over for a two count. Owens with forearm shivers. Yano tugs on Owens hair. Owens kicks Yano in the gut. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Owens denies The Inverted Atomic Drop. Owens with a single leg takedown. Owens goes for The Figure Four Leg Lock, but Yano counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Yano kicks Owens in the gut. Owens nails Yano with The Pump Kick. Owens tags in Takahashi. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi with a blistering chop. Takahashi follows that with The Helluva Kick. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano tags in Okada.

Okada with forearm shivers. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada sends Takahashi to the corner. Okada kicks Takahashi in the gut. Okada drops Takahashi with The DDT for a two count. Takahashi denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Okada denies The Fisherman’s Buster. Misfired Boots. Takahashi sends Okada face first into the canvas. Takahashi with a Sliding Boot. Takahashi tags in Gedo. Takahashi knocks Tanahashi off the ring apron. Gedo sends Okada to the corner. Gedo with a running elbow smash. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Takahashi follows that with The Fisherman’s Buster. Gedo SuperKicks Okada for a two count. The referee gets distracted by Takahashi. Okada avoids the brass knuckle punch. Okada uppercuts Gedo. Yano negates The Powder Surprise. Tanahashi connects with The SlingBlade. Okada dropkicks Gedo. Okada makes Gedo tap out to The Money Clip. After the match, Jeff Cobb viciously attacks Okada. Cobb plants Okada with Tour Of The Islands.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Toru Yano via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Roppongi 3K vs. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Hirooki Goto and Zack Sabre Jr will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Goto applies a waist lock. Sabre with a drop toe hold. Chain grappling exchange. Goto backs Sabre into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Test Of Strength. Sabre applies a side headlock. Goto whips Sabre across the ring. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Goto. Goto denies the backslide cover. Sabre uppercuts Goto. Goto drops Sabre with a shoulder tackle. Sho and Desperado are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Desperado with a forearm smash. Desperado talks smack to Sho. Kanemaru attacks Sho from behind. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Sho. Double Irish Whip. Sho side steps Kanemaru into the turnbuckle pad. Sho with a shoulder block. Kanemaru kicks Sho in the gut. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Sho’s neck. Sho drops down on the canvas. Drop Toe Hold/Sliding Dropkick Combination to Kanemaru. Double Dropkick to Kanemaru. Sho knocks Suzuki off the ring apron. War Drums to Desperado and Kanemaru.

Ishii repeatedly stomps on Desperado’s chest behind the referee’s back. Sho stomps on Desperado’s back. Sho hammers down on the left shoulder of Desperado. Sho kicks the left shoulder of Desperado. Sho with two arm-ringers. Desperado sends Sho tumbling to the floor. All hell starts breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Kanemaru whips Sho into the steel barricade. Ishii starts brawling with Suzuki. Taichi wraps a cable chord around Goto’s neck. Suzuki slaps Sho in the chest. Sabre uppercuts Sho. Taichi kicks Sho in the gut. Taichi starts choking Sho. Taichi rolls Sho back into the ring. Double Irish Whip. Kanemaru with a running elbow smash. Running Dropkick/Belly to Back Suplex Combination. Kanemaru hits The Reverse DDT for a two count. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Sho’s chest. Kanemaru whips Sho into the blue turnbuckle pad. Kanemaru tags in Taichi. Taichi repeatedly stomps on Sho’s chest. The referee is trying to get Ishii out of the ring. Suzuki Gun is mauling Sho in the corner. Taichi tags in Suzuki.

Suzuki talks smack to Ishii. Wrist Lock Party. Suzuki kicks the left shoulder of Sho. Suzuki applies The Kimura Lock. Suzuki refuses to let go of the hold. Forearm Exchange. Sho kicks Suzuki in the gut. Suzuki reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Sho. Suzuki applies a front face lock. Sho with a Vertical Suplex. Sho tags in Ishii. Ishii with a forearm smash. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. Ishii holds onto the ropes. Stereo Shoulder Tackles. Chaos clears the ring. Ishii with a corner clothesline. Ishii rocks Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Ishii with a running shoulder tackle. Suzuki hammers down on the back of Ishii’s neck. Suzuki kicks Ishii in the face. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with Two PK’s. Suzuki stands on Ishii’s face. Suzuki toys around with Ishii. Second Forearm Exchange. Suzuki kicks Ishii in the face. Suzuki rocks Ishii with a forearm smash. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki hooks the outside leg for a two count. Suzuki goes back to The Sleeper Hold. Ishii with a Back Drop Driver. Hashi and Taichi are tagged in.

Taichi kicks Hashi in the face. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Taichi reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi with a blistering chop. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Taichi. Hashi drops Taichi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Taichi denies The Bunker Buster. Taichi nails Hashi with The Hook Kick. Taichi repeatedly kicks Hashi in the face. Hashi with forearm shivers. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Hashi blocks a boot from Taichi. Hashi hammers down on the right knee of Taichi. Hashi SuperKicks Taichi. Taichi responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hashi denies The Axe Bomber. Hashi with a blistering chop. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Sabre with a Running Boot to Goto. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi. Taichi side steps Goto into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hashi with a Running Lariat.

Hashi tags in Yoh. Yoh with three dropkicks. Taichi reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh with a flying forearm smash. Yoh pops back on his feet. Choke Hold Party. Yoh denies The Chokeslam. Sho rocks Taichi with a forearm smash. Sho dropkicks Suzuki to the floor. Yoh with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Taichi denies The Direct Drive. Yoh denies The Dangerous Back Drop Driver. Taichi kicks Yoh in the face. R3K with Stereo Jumping Knee Strikes. Kanemaru kicks Yoh in the face. Desperado Spears Sho. Kanemaru with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber for a two count. Taichi goes for The Last Ride, but Yoh counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Yoh. Taichi connects with The Dangerous Back Drop Driver. Taichi makes Yoh tap out to The Stretch Plum.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Submission

Fifth Match: Shingo Takagi & Bushi vs. EVIL & Dick Togo

Shingo Takagi and EVIL will start things off. EVIL is playing mind games with Takagi. EVIL tags in Togo. EVIL attacks Takagi from behind. EVIL kicks Takagi in the gut. EVIL and Togo gangs up on Takagi. Double Irish Whip. Takagi holds onto the ropes. Takagi drops EVIL with a shoulder tackle. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex to Togo. Takagi with a elbow drop for a two count. Takagi slams Togo’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Takagi tags in Bushi. Takagi with a double sledge. Bushi stomps on Togo’s chest. Bushi slams Togo’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Bushi with an overhand chop. Togo reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi kicks Togo in the face. Bushi with a Running Hurricanrana. Togo rakes the eyes of Bushi. Togo whips Bushi into the exposed steel. Togo stomps on Bushi’s chest. EVIL sends Takagi chest first into the steel barricade. EVIL delivers multiple chair shots. Togo rolls Bushi back into the ring. Red Shoes admonishes EVIL and Togo.

Togo with a closed fist punch. Togo applies an arm-bar. Togo transitions into a hammerlock. Bushi with two sharp elbow strikes. Togo with a drop toe hold. Togo applies a rear chin lock. Togo stomps on Bushi’s back. Togo tags in EVIL. EVIL rakes the eyes of Bushi. EVIL taunts Takagi. EVIL kicks Takagi in the gut. EVIL whips Takagi and Bushi into the exposed steel. EVIL argues with Red Shoes. EVIL applies The Abdominal Stretch. EVIL uses Togo for leverage. EVIL bodyslams Bushi for a two count. EVIL hooks the outside leg for a two count. EVIL is displaying his frustration. EVIL tags in Togo. Bushi with forearm shivers. Togo rakes the eyes of Bushi. Togo with a running fist drop for a two count. Togo applies a rear chin lock. Togo kicks Bushi in the gut. Bushi responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Togo stops Bushi in his tracks. Bushi creates distance with The DDT. Bushi tags in Takagi.

Takagi blasts EVIL off the ring apron. Takagi drops Togo with a shoulder tackle. Takagi bodyslams Togo. Takagi with a Senton Splash for a two count. Takagi plays to the crowd. Togo punches Takagi. Takagi rocks Togo with a forearm smash. Togo with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Togo is throwing haymakers at Takagi. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Togo. Takagi decks Togo with a back elbow smash. EVIL trips Takagi from the outside. Togo dumps Takagi out of the ring. Togo tags in EVIL. EVIL tosses Takagi around the ringside area. EVIL repeatedly kicks Takagi in the face. EVIL with a double sledge. EVIL rolls Takagi back into the ring. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Takagi denies Darkness Falls. EVIL rakes the eyes of Takagi. Takagi ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Standing Switch Exchange. Takagi knocks Togo off the apron.

Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi follows that with a Fake Out DDT. Takagi tags in Bushi. Takagi kicks EVIL in the back. Double Irish Whip. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Bush with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Backstabber/SpineBuster Combination. Bushi stomps on EVIL’s chest. Bushi with a forearm smash. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi delivers The Ryukon Lariat. Bushi connects with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. EVIL denies The Terrible. EVIL with a Lariat for a two count. Togo is choking Takagi on the outside. Bushi denies Darkness Falls. Bushi with The Rewind Kick. EVIL side steps Bushi into the exposed steel. EVIL hits Darkness Falls for a two count. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but EVIL counters with the low blow. EVIL plants Bushi with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL & Dick Togo via Pinfall

