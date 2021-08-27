NJPW Summer Struggle Results 8/27/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Ryohei Oiwa vs. Kosei Fujita

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Oiwa backs Fujita into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Test Of Strength. Fujita applies a front face lock. Chain grappling exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Oiwa with an arm-drag takeover. Oiwa applies an armbar. Fujita with a single leg takedown. Fujita applies a leg lock. Fujita grapevines the legs of Oiwa. Fujita applies a side headlock. Fujita with a side headlock takeover. Oiwa answers with the headscissors neck lock. Fujita grabs another side headlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Fujita goes for a rear chin lock, but Oiwa counters with a hammerlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Fujita with a side headlock takeover. Oiwa with a drop toe hold. Oiwa applies a side headlock. Oiwa with a side headlock takeover. Fujita whips Oiwa across the ring.

Oiwa drops Fujita with a shoulder tackle. Oiwa applies The Kimura Lock. Fujita puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Oiwa stomps on Fujita’s chest. Oiwa applies the fujiwara arm-bar. Fujita puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on Fujita’s back. Oiwa with a fireman’s carry takeover. Oiwa applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Oiwa continues to stomp on Fujita’s back. Forearm Exchange. Fujita dropkicks Oiwa. Fujita applies The Heel Hook. Oiwa grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Fujita repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Oiwa. Fujita goes back to The Heel Hook. Fujita repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s chest. Fujita applies the single leg crab. Oiwa refuses to quit. Fujita continues to stomp on Oiwa’s back. Second Forearm Exchange. Oiwa whips Fujita across the ring. Oiwa dropkicks Fujita. Oiwa applies The Boston Crab as time expires.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

Second Match: Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Minoru Suzuki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Chaos attacks Suzuki Gun during their entrance. All hell is breaking loose on the outside. Taguchi whips Suzuki into the steel barricade. Hashi sends Sabre face first into the steel ring post. Goto with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Goto rolls Taichi back into the ring. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto repeatedly stomps on Taichi’s chest. Goto is choking Taichi with his boot. Chaos continues to stomp on Taichi’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Chaos with two corner clotheslines. Sabre denies The Ushigoroshi. Goto ducks a clothesline from Sabre. Hashi SuperKicks Sabre. SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination to Taichi. Taichi denies The GYR.

Sabre pulls Hashi out of the ring. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Hashi sends Sabre back first into the barricade. Hashi kicks Suzuki in the gut. Hashi with the irish whip. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Goto. Suzuki drops Hashi with The Big Boot. Suzuki rocks Goto with a forearm smash. Suzuki kicks Taguchi in the gut. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Suzuki. Taguchi with Three Hip Attacks. Taguchi plays to the crowd. Taguchi connects with The Bomyae for a two count. Suzuki runs interference. Hashi pulls Suzuki off the ring apron. Taguchi wastes time dancing on the top turnbuckle. Dangerous Tekkers plants Taguchi with their SuperKick/Zack Driver Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Minoru Suzuki via Pinfall

Third Match: Kazuchika Okada & Togi Makabe vs. Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan

Kazuchika Okada and Jeff Cobb will start things off. Okada ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Okada kicks Cobb in the gut. Okada with forearm shivers. Cobb drives his knee into the midsection of Okada. Cobb whips Okada across the ring. Okada ducks under two clotheslines from Cobb. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Cobb denies The Tombstone PileDriver. Okada with clubbing blows to Cobb’s back. Okada with a forearm shot across the back of Cobb. Okada dumps Cobb out of the ring. Okada whips Cobb into the steel barricade. Okada gets distracted by Khan. Cobb whips Okada into the barricade. Cobb stands on Okada’s chest. Cobb stomps on the midsection of Okada. Khan attacks Makabe. Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb punches Okada in the back. Cobb rolls Okada back into the ring. Okada with forearm shivers. Cobb drives Okada back first into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb HeadButts Okada. Cobb mocks Okada. Cobb slams Okada’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Cobb tags in Khan.

Khan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Khan stands on the back of Okada’s neck. Okada with forearm shivers. Okada knocks Cobb off the ring apron. Khan punches Okada in the back. Khan with a Judo Takedown. Khan applies The Head & Arm Clutch. Okada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan stands on the midsection of Okada. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb stomps on Okada’s chest. Forearm Exchange. Cobb shoves Okada. Cobb with clubbing shoulder blocks. Cobb sends Okada to the corner. Okada avoids the leaping back elbow smash. Cobb goes for The Tombstone PileDriver, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada applies The Money Clip. Cobb backs Okada into the turnbuckle pad. Okada hits The Reverse NeckBreaker. Makabe and Khan are tagged in. Makabe ducks a clothesline from Khan. Khan kicks Makabe in the gut. Makabe reverses out of the irish whip from Khan. Makabe with two corner clotheslines. Makabe transitions into a corner mount.

Khan denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Khan ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Khan applies The Claw. Makabe with three sharp elbow strikes. Khan goes for a Judo Throw, but Makabe counters with The Lariat for a two count. Khan denies The BrainBuster. Khan stomps on the left foot of Makabe. Khan throws Makabe into the canvas. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb knocks Okada off the apron. Makabe with forearm shivers. Cobb drives his knee into the midsection of Makabe. Okada tees off on Cobb. Cobb with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Makabe with forearm shivers. Khan runs interference. Khan with clubbing blows to Makabe’s back. Khan sends Makabe to the corner. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Khan with a corner clothesline. Pump Kick/SuperKick Combination for a two count. Cobb toys around with Makabe. Makbe with three forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Cobb. Cobb delivers The Spin Cycle. Cobb clotheslines Okada. Makabe with clubbing short-arm lariats. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Robbie Eagles vs. Master Wato w/Hiroyoshi Tenzan

Eagles avoids the drop toe hold. Eagles applies a front face lock. Wato with a single leg takedown. Eagles grabs the bottom rope to create separation. Wato with a double leg takedown. Eagles drops down on the canvas. Eagles leapfrogs over Wato. Wato lunges over Eagles. Eagles whips Wato across the ring. Wato with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Wato applies a wrist lock. Wato with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Eagles. Eagles with The Satellite Arm-Drag. Eagles ducks under two clotheslines from Wato. Eagles with a Running Hurricanrana. Eagles with a Spinning Heel Kick. Eagles pops back on his feet. Wato regroups on the outside. Eagles with a shoulder block. Eagles dives over Wato. Misfired Roundhouse Kicks. Leg Sweep Exchange. Double Kick Up. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring.

Eagles pie faces Wato. Wato dropkicks Eagles to the floor. Wato with a forearm smash. Wato repeatedly whips Eagles into the steel barricade. Wato with forearm shivers. Eagles gets back in the ring at the count of twelve. Wato with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Eagles avoids The Tornillo. Wato sends Eagles face first into the steel ring post. Wato inadvertently kicks the ring post. Eagles delivers a chop block. Eagles applies the single leg crab in the barricade. The referee admonishes Eagles. Eagles with a knife edge chop. Eagles rolls Wato back into the ring. Eagles applies a leg lock. Eagles drops his weight on the left knee of Wato. Eagles with a straight right hand. Eagles toys around with Wato. Wato with three overhand chops. Eagles kicks the left knee of Wato. Eagles with a blistering chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Eagles with a running dropkick for a two count.

Eagles unloads 8 mid-kicks. Eagles with a double hand chop. Eagles with a Running Mid-Kick for a two count. Eagles grapevines the legs of Wato. Eagles applies a chin bar. Wato grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Wato delivers a gut punch. Wato with forearm shivers. Eagles drives his knee into the midsection of Wato. Eagles slams Wato’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Eagles with a knife edge chop. Eagles applies a wrist lock. Eagles sends Wato to the corner. Eagles with a Running Meteora. Eagles sweeps out the legs of Wato. Wato avoids The ShotGun Meteora. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Eagles. Wato with a backhand. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Eagles launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato drops Eagles with The SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato dropkicks Eagles off the apron. Wato lands The Tornillo. Wato rolls Eagles back into the ring. Wato with a Leaping NeckBreaker for a two count.

Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato follows that with The Hook Kick. Eagles denies The TTD. Eagles rolls Wato over for a two cunt. Forearm Exchange. Eagles kicks Wato in the gut. Wato kicks Eagles in the face. Eagles dropkicks the left knee of Wato. Eagles with The Sliding Lariat across the back of Wato’s neck. Eagles with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick to the left knee of Wato. Eagles applies The Ron Miller Special. Wato grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Eagles repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Wato. Wato with Three Mid-Kicks. Eagles answers with a knee drop. Eagles repeatedly kicks Wato in the face. Palm Strike Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Mid-Kick Exchange.

Eagles hammers down on the left knee of Wato. Wato denies The Asai DDT. Wato decks Eagles with a back elbow smash. Eagles drives his knee into the midsection of Wato. Eagles drops Wato with The Mid-Kick. Eagles plays to the crowd. Wato denies The PK. Wato with The Exploder Suplex. Eagles blocks The Spinning Back. Wato ducks a clothesline from Eagles. Eagles delivers his combination offense. Wato connects with The Dreamcast Kick for a two count. Wato hits The TTD. Wato goes for The RPP, but Eagles ducks out of the way. Eagles with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Wato with The Roundhouse Kick. Wato applies a wrist lock. Eagles denies The Recientemente. Wato with a Spinning Back Fist. Eagles responds with The Turbo Backpack for a two count. Eagles with Two SuperKicks. Eagles lands The 450 Splash on the left knee of Wato. Eagles makes Wato tap out to The Ron Miller Special.

Winner: Robbie Eagles via Submission

Fifth Match: Hiromu Takahashi vs. Douki

Douki attacks Takahashi before the bell rings. Douki repeatedly whips Takahashi into the steel barricades. Takahashi gives Douki a barricade receipt. Forearm Exchange. Douki rakes the eyes of Takahashi. Douki sends Takahashi back first into the barricade. Takahashi pulls Douki out of the ring. Takahashi drives Douki back first into the barricade. Takahashi dropkicks Douki into the barricade. Takahashi with a ShotGun Dropkick. Douki avoids Red Shoes twenty count. Douki regroups on the outside. Takahashi runs after Douki. Takahashi leapfrogs over Douki. Douki lunges over Takahashi. Douki ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Douki blocks The SuperKick. Douki uppercuts Takahashi. Takahashi drops down on the canvas. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Douki. Douki goes for Suplex de Luna, but Takahashi counters with a deep arm-drag. Takahashi goes for The Time Bomb, but Douki lands back on his feet. Douki ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Douki denies The Lifting Reverse DDT. Takahashi dives off the apron. Douki attacks Takahashi with the steel pipe.

Douki shoves down Red Shoes. Douki continues to attack Takahashi with the pipe. Douki with a Pipe Assisted NeckBreaker on the floor. Douki stomps on Takahashi’s back. Douki with a double sledge. Douki whips Takahashi across the ring. Douki scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Douki applies a rear chin lock. Douki transitions into a modified full nelson lock with his legs. Douki rolls Takahashi over for a two count. Douki toys around with Takahashi. Takahashi with three overhand chops. Douki rakes the eyes of Takahashi. Takahashi decks Douki with a back elbow smash. Douki ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi dropkicks Douki to the floor. Takahashi with a Shotgun Dropkick off the apron. Takahashi rolls Douki back into the ring. Takahashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Douki lands back on his feet. Takahashi kicks Douki in the gut. Douki reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi follows that with a basement dropkick. Takahashi hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count.

Douki denies The Running Death Valley Driver. Takahashi kicks Douki in the face. Takahashi denies The Gory Bomb. Takahashi with three sharp elbow strikes. Douki drops Takahashi with The SitOut Gory Bomb for a two count. Takahashi catches Douki in mid-air. Standing Switch Exchange. Douki with three sharp elbow strikes. Douki thrust kicks the midsection of Takahashi. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takahashi goes for The Pop Up PowerBomb, but Douki counters with The Italian Stretch No. 32. Takahashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Douki with The Hurricanrana. Douki avoids The Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Takahashi takes out the legs of Douki. Takahashi clotheslines the back of Douki’s neck. Takahashi with a Release German Suplex. Takahashi with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi with a Running Death Valley Driver into another turnbuckle pad. Takahashi goes for The F5, but Douki lands back on his feet. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Douki dodges The SuperKick. Douki uppercuts Takahashi. Takahashi with The Pop Up PowerBomb for a two count.

Takahashi talks smack to Douki. Douki fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Takahashi brings Douki to the apron. Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Douki sends Takahashi tumbling to the floor. Douki lands The Asai MoonSault. Takahashi slaps Douki in the face. Takahashi has Douki perched on the top turnbuckle. Douki denies The SuperPlex. Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Takahashi with an Avalanche Cazadora Bomb for a two count. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Takahashi scrambles to the bottom rope to create separation. Douki tells Takahashi to get up. Takahashi SuperKicks Douki in mid-air. Takahashi goes for The Running Destroyer, but Douki counters with The Hurricanrana into the barricade. Douki with The Flying Double Foot Stomp off the apron. Douki delivers The Senton Bomb to the outside. Douki rolls Takahashi back into the ring.

Douki connects with The Day Break for a two count. Douki goes for Suplex de Luna, but Takahashi rolls him over for a two count. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takahashi with a Running Lariat. Douki reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi with The Release German Suplex. Takahashi with an Inside Out Lariat for a one count. Douki with a Release German Suplex. Takahashi rises back on his feet. Douki with The Lariat for a one count. Double Lariat. Rollup Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Takahashi SuperKicks Douki. Takahashi with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Douki with an inside cradle for a two count. Douki with the backslide cover for a two count. Douki clotheslines Takahashi. Douki is fired up. Douki with another SitOut Gory Bomb for a two count. Douki goes for Suplex de Luna, but Takahashi counters with The Flatliner. Dragon Sleeper Exchange. Takahashi drops Douki with Victory Royal for a two count. Takahashi plants Douki with The Time Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiromu Takahashi via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 272 of The Hoots Podcast