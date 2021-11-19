NJPW World Tag League Results 11/19/21

Matsumotodaira Regional Park Gymnasium

Nagano, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Author’s Note: Just like yesterday New Japan pre-recorded today’s World Tag League event from Nagano. With that being said, I’ll share the results from this morning and I will provide a more updated transcript once the show is uploaded to NJPW World.

– Kosei Fujita and Ryohei Oiwa fought to a time limit draw.

– World Tag League: (2-0) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano defeated (0-2) Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask via Pinfall (Schoolboy Rollup)

– World Tag League: (1-1) The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare defeated (0-2) Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku via Pinfall (Imperial Drop)

– World Tag League: (1-1) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens defeated (0-2) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall (Grenade Launcher)

– World Tag League: (2-0) Tetsuya Naito & Sanada defeated (0-2) Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma via Pinfall (Jackknife Hold)

– World Tag League: (2-0) Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi defeated (1-1) Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima via Pinfall (Black Mephisto)

– (1-1) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi defeated (2-0) The Guerrillas Of Destiny via Pinfall (Rollup)

Updated NJPW World Tag League 2021 Standings

– Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (3-0)

– Tetsuya Naito & Sanada (3-0)

– Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano (3-0)

– Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi (2-1)

– The Guerrillas Of Destiny (2-1)

– The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare (2-1)

– Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (2-1)

– Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima (1-2)

– Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma (0-3)

– Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask (0-3)

– EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (0-3)

– Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku (0-3)

Checkout Episode 284 of The Hoots Podcast