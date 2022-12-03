NJPW World Tag League Results 12/2/22

Kakogawa Gymnasium

Hyogo, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Bad Luck Fale vs. Ryohei Oiwa

Oiwa starts things off with two dropkicks. Oiwa rolls Fale over for a two count. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Fale delivers a gut punch. Fale punches Oiwa in the back. Oiwa with three forearm smashes. Fale answers with a double throat thrust. Fale with a clubbing sledge. Fale stomps on Oiwa’s back. Fale slams Oiwa’s head on a turnbuckle pad. Fale is mauling Oiwa in the corner. Fale starts choking Oiwa. The referee admonishes Fale.

Chop Exchange. Fale sends Oiwa to the corner. Oiwa avoids The Body Avalanche. Oiwa with a running elbow smash. Oiwa with a running forearm smash. Oiwa dropkicks the left knee of Fale. Oiwa with a Running Dropkick for a two count. Fale denies The GutWrench Suplex. Oiwa with clubbing blows to Fale’s back. Fale drops Oiwa with a shoulder tackle. Fale with a Running Elbow Drop for a two count. Fale connects with The Grenade to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bad Luck Fale via Pinfall

Second Match: TMDK vs. Kosei Fujita & Oskar Leube

Shane Haste and Kosei Fujita will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Haste applies a wrist lock. Haste brings Fujita down to the mat. Haste puts his knee on the left shoulder of Fujita. Haste applies an arm-bar. Fujita with forearm shivers. Fujita scores the ankle pick. Fujita applies a leg lock. Haste transitions into a bodyscissors hold. Haste grabs a side headlock. Fujita with elbows into the midsection of Haste. Fujita applies a hammerlock. Fujita transitions into a side wrist lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Haste dropkicks the back of Fujita’s neck. Nicholls and Leube are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nicholls applies a side headlock. Leube launches Nicholls across the ring. Nicholls kicks Leube in the gut. Nicholls goes back to the side headlock. Leube whips Nicholls across the ring. Nicholls runs into Leube. Shoulder Block Exchange.

Nicholls with a running back elbow smash. Leube drops Nicholls with two shoulder tackles. Leube bodyslams Nicholls. Nicholls side steps Leube into a turnbuckle pad. Nicholls kicks Leube in the gut. Nicholls with a Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Nicholls slams Leube’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Nicholls tags in Haste. Haste kicks the left hamstring of Leube. Haste repeatedly stomps on Leube’s chest. Haste with a Mid-Kick/Hamstring Kick Combination. Haste kicks Leube in the face. Following a snap mare takeover, Haste stomps on the left knee of Leube. Haste tags in Nicholls. Nicholls stomps on the left hamstring of Leube. Nicholls hyperextends the left leg of Leube. Nicholls applies the single leg crab. Forearm Exchange. Nicholls goes back to the single leg crab. Leube grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Nicholls toys around with Leube. Forearm/Palm Strike Exchange. Leube sends Nicholls to the corner. Nicholls decks Leube with a back elbow smash. Leube with a Hip Toss. Haste and Fujita are tagged in. Haste kicks Fujita in the face. Second Forearm Exchange. Haste uppercuts Fujita. Fujita dropkicks Haste. Fujita unloads three knife edge chops. Fujita sends Haste to the corner. Fujita with a leaping back elbow smash. Fujita with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Haste blocks The Boston Crab. Haste clotheslines Fujita for a two count. Leube is putting the boots to Haste. Leube with forearm shivers. Leube whips Nicholls into a turnbuckle pad. Leube bodyslams Haste. Leube goes for a Running Leg Drop, but Haste ducks out of the way. Nicholls with a Sliding Lariat. Haste clotheslines the back of Fujita’s neck. Fujita slaps Haste in the face. Haste blocks The Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Haste with a Roundhouse Kick. Haste connects with The Dynamic Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: TMDK via Pinfall

Third Match: Taiji Ishimori, Ace Austin and Gedo vs. El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Ace Austin and Douki will start things off. Austin ducks a clothesline from Douki. Douki blocks a boot from Austin. Douki applies a side headlock. Austin whips Douki across the ring. Douki ducks a clothesline from Austin. Austin drops Douki with a shoulder tackle. Douki drops down on the canvas. Douki leapfrogs over Austin. Douki with a Headscissors Takeover. Douki ducks another clothesline from Austin. Douki with an arm-drag takeover. Douki dropkicks Austin. Douki bodyslams Austin. Gedo kicks Douki in the back. Austin blocks a lariat from Douki. Austin kicks Douki in the gut. Austin with a knee lift. Austin with a Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Austin rakes the eyes of Douki. Austin dumps Douki out of the ring. Bullet Club knocks Suzuki Gun off the ring apron. Gedo punches Douki. Gedo attacks Douki with a bell hammer. The referee is losing control of this match. Austin rolls Douki back into the ring. Austin tags in Gedo. Gedo talks smack to Douki. Douki kicks Gedo in the gut. Gedo with repeated eye rakes. Gedo tags in Ishimori.

Douki with forearm shivers. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Douki. Ishimori goes for a NeckBreaker, but Douki blocks it. Ishimori with another eye rake. Douki drops Ishimori with a flying forearm smash. Douki tags in Desperado. Desperado clears the ring. Ishimori kicks Desperado in the face. Desperado with a Belly to Back Suplex. Desperado goes for Guitarra de Angel, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori ducks under a back elbow from Desperado. Ishimori kicks Desperado in the gut. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori slides under Desperado’s legs. Ishimori with a shoulder block. Ishimori with a SpringBoard Seated Senton. Desperado denies The Cipher Utaki. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Desperado goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Desperado dodges The Pump Kick. Desperado rocks Ishimori with a forearm smash. Desperado whips Ishimori across the ring. Ishimori with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick.

Kanemaru and Gedo are tagged in. Kanemaru ducks a clothesline from Gedo. Kanemaru knocks Austin off the apron. Gedo rakes the eyes of Kanemaru. Gedo whips Kanemaru across the ring. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Gedo. Kanemaru slams the left knee of Gedo on the canvas. Kanemaru applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Austin with a Leg Drop. Austin knocks Douki off the apron. Austin with a knife edge chop. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Austin with a drop toe hold. Austin kicks Kanemaru in the back. Gedo SuperKicks Kanemaru for a two count. Gedo thrust kicks the left knee of Kanemaru. Kanemaru denies The Gedo Clutch. Douki kicks Gedo in the gut. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki drops Austin with The Big Boot. Douki kicks Austin out of the ring. Suzuki Gun with two running back elbow smashes. British Fall/Flying Double Foot Stomp Combination. Kanemaru connects with The MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Douki via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, Bushi and Titan vs. Kushida, Master Wato, Tomoaki Honma and Kevin Knight In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Hiromu Takahashi and Master Wato will start things off. Takahashi dodges The Running Boot. Takahashi with a double leg takedown. Wato drops down on the canvas. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi goes for a Headscissors Takeover, but Wato lands back on his feet. Takahashi avoids The PK. Standing Switch Exchange. Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Wato leapfrogs over Takahashi. Wato buries his elbow into the midsection of Takahashi. Wato with a backhand. Wato dropkicks Takahashi to the floor. Takahashi dropkicks the left knee of Wato. Takahashi clears the ring. Takahashi unloads three knife edge chops. Takahashi tags in Bushi. Bushi rakes the eyes of Wato. Bushi with two double handed chops. Bushi stomps on Wato’s back. Bushi tags in Takagi. Wato with two overhand chops. Wato with forearm shivers. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi applies a front face lock. Takagi tags in Titan.

Titan with a Slingshot Foot Stomp. Following a snap mare takeover, Titan kicks Wato in the back for a two count. Titan continues to kick Wato in the back. Titan applies a wrist lock. Titan with two knee lifts. Titan tags in Takahashi. Takahashi with a flying double axe handle strike. Chop Exchange. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi side steps Wato into a turnbuckle pad. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Takahashi goes for The Falcon Arrow, but Wato lands back on his feet. Wato ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Wato drops Takahashi with The Zig Zag. Knight and Titan are tagged in. Titan ducks a clothesline from Knight. Titan delivers his combination offense. Knight reverses out of the irish whip from Titan. Titan dives over Knight. Knight kicks Titan in the gut. Titan goes for The Swinging DDT, but Knight lands back on his feet. Knight leapfrogs over Titan. Knight with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Knight with a Stinger Splash. Titan kicks Knight in the face. Knight with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. Bushi kicks Knight in the gut. Kushida made the blind tag. Knight reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Knight drops down on the canvas. Kushida with a Handspring Kick. Knight with The Slingshot Pescado. Knight rolls Titan back into the ring. Titan fights out of the electric chair position. Titan shoves Kushida into Knight.

Titan tags in Takagi. Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi bodyslams Knight. Takagi goes for a Senton Splash, but Knight ducks out of the way. Takagi with a forearm smash. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Kushida. Knight drops down on the canvas. Kushida sends Takagi into the ropes. Knight dropkicks Takagi. Double Kip Up. Kushida tags in Honma. Honma delivers The Kokeshi HeadButt. Takagi denies The PileDriver. Honma drills Takagi with The BrainBuster for a two count. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Honma sends Takagi to the corner. Takagi side steps Honma into a turnbuckle pad. Honma takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Takahashi kicks Honma in the gut. Takahashi with a knee lift. Takagi with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Honma shrugs off The Pumping Bomber. Forearm Exchange. Takagi decks Honma with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. HeadButt Exchange. Takagi with The Ryukon Lariat. Takagi with a Sliding Lariat for a two count. Takahashi dumps Kushida out of the ring. Titan lands The SomerSault Plancha. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, Bushi and Titan via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: (8) Aussie Open w/Gideon Grey vs. (0) Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Aussie Open attacks Kidd and Coughlin before the bell rings. Double Irish Whip. Coughlin avoids the double back elbow. Coughlin shoves Fletcher into Davis. Coughlin dumps Davis out of the ring. Coughlin sends Fletcher crashing into Davis on the outside. Kidd with The Orihara MoonSault. Kidd rolls Fletcher back into the ring. Coughlin with a GutWrench Suplex. Coughlin with a Deadlift Belly to Back Suplex. Coughlin tags in Kidd. Kidd knocks Davis off the ring apron. Coughlin with a corner clothesline. Kidd with The Exploder Suplex. Coughlin and Kidd goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Davis gets in the way. Misfired Clotheslines. Stereo SuperKicks from Aussie Open. Fletcher tags in Davis. Chop Exchange. Davis drives his knee into the midsection of Kidd. Davis dumps Kidd out of the ring. Fletcher knocks Coughlin off the apron. Coughlin and Kidd gets sandwiched on the outside. Stereo Belly to Back Suplex’s on the apron. Stereo Bodyslams on the floor. Coughlin rolls Kidd back into the ring. Double Irish Whip. Double Chop. Fletcher with The PK. Davis with a Running Senton Splash. Fletcher goes into the lateral press for a two count.

Fletcher with a hammer elbow. Fletcher applies a rear chin lock. Kidd puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Fletcher tags in Davis. Chop/Bodyslam Exchange. Davis tosses Kidd out of the ring. Davis kicks Coughlin in the face. Kidd bodyslams Fletcher on the floor. Kidd ducks a clothesline from Davis. Davis blocks a boot from Kidd. Kidd with a straight right hand. Kidd tags in Coughlin. Coughlin with forearm shivers. Coughlin ducks a clothesline from Davis. Coughlin kicks Davis in the gut. Coughlin uppercuts Davis. Davis reverses out of the irish whip from Coughlin. Coughlin catches Davis in mid-air. Coughlin with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Coughlin clotheslines Kidd for a two count. Coughlin kicks Fletcher in the gut. Coughlin dumps Fletcher out of the ring. Coughlin goes for a Delayed Bodyslam, but Davis lands back on his feet. Davis sends Coughlin into the ropes. Davis with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Davis tags in Fletcher.

Fletcher with a Flying Head Kick. Fletcher goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Coughlin lands back on his feet. Coughlin with a Reverse Bodyslam. Coughlin tags in Kidd. Kidd with a corner clothesline. Kidd with a running chop. Kidd SuperKicks Fletcher. Coughlin PowerBombs Fletcher. Kidd hooks the outside leg for a two count. Kidd tags in Coughlin. Coughlin blocks a boot from Fletcher. Fletcher SuperKicks Coughlin. Fletcher launches Kidd over the top rope. Fletcher SuperKicks Kidd off the apron. Assisted Mid-Kick on the floor. Assisted Flying Cutter to Coughlin for a two count. Fletcher tags in Davis. Coughlin denies The Corealis. Meeting Of The Minds. Coughlin with a Double Belly to Back Suplex. Second Chop Exchange. Kidd and Coughlin peppers Davis with forearms. Davis fires back with two palm strikes. Double HeadButt. Kidd nearly runs into Coughlin. Fletcher SuperKicks Coughlin. Davis with a Roundhouse Kick. Double Lariat to Kidd. Aussie Open connects with The Corealis to pickup the victory.

Winner: Aussie Open via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (6) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi vs. (6) The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Hirooki Goto and The Great O-Khan will start things off. Chain grappling exchange. Goto backs Khan into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Khan walks Goto into the ropes. Khan pats Goto on the chest. Khan chops the left ear of Goto. Khan uppercuts Hashi off the ring apron. Double Shoulder Tackle to Khan. Assisted Hip Toss. Double Toe Kick to Henare. War Drums. Goto stomps on Khan’s back and chest. Khan with a waist lock go-behind. Khan wraps his braid around Goto’s neck. Khan applies the greco roman throat hold. The referee admonishes Khan. Khan with Three Mongolian Chops for a two count. Khan applies a front face lock. Khan tags in Henare. Henare punches Goto in the back. Henare gets Goto tied up in the ropes. Henare with clubbing blows to Goto’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Henare kicks Goto in the back. Henare with a Senton Splash for a two count. Henare applies an arm-bar. Henare with a hammer elbow. Henare tags in Khan. Goto with two overhand chops. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Goto. Khan whips Goto into the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan punches Goto in the back. The Great Wall of Khan.

Khan hooks the outside leg for a two count. Khan talks smack to Goto. Khan wants Goto to kiss his boot. Goto with three overhand chops. Khan buries his knee into the midsection of Goto. Khan hammers down on the back of Goto’s neck. Goto clotheslines Khan. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi with a shoulder tackle. Hashi knocks Henare off the apron. Hashi with two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Khan. Hashi goes for a NeckBreaker, but Khan blocks it. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Khan. Hashi hits The Head Hunter. Hashi with a running chop. Hashi has Khan draped across the top strand. Hashi dropkicks the back of Khan. Hashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Khan denies The Kumagoroshi. Khan grabs the left ear of Hashi. Henare rocks Hashi with a forearm smash. Khan with a Bridging Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Khan tags in Henare. Hashi blocks The Rampage. Forearm Exchange. Henare whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Henare. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto kicks Henare in the gut. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto sends Henare to the corner. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto with a Running Bulldog for a two count.

Henare blocks The Ushigoroshi. Second Forearm Exchange. Goto with an elbow smash. Khan kicks Goto in the back. Henare with a high elbow smash. Pump Kick/Mid-Kick Combination. Khan applies The Claw. Goto escapes The Ultim Clutch. Henare delivers a gut punch. Henare goes for The Streets Of Rage, but Goto lands back on his feet. Meeting Of The Minds. Hashi SuperKicks Khan. Hashi with a forearm smash. Henare fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Goto backs Henare into a turnbuckle pad. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Goto kicks Henare in the gut. Head Hunter/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Henare denies The Shoto. Khan shoves Hashi into Goto. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Assisted Elbow Drop. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Khan sends Goto to the corner. Goto avoids The Rising Knee Strike. Goto with forearm shivers. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Goto. Henare hits The Rampage for a two count. United Empire goes for The Imperial Drop, but Hashi counters with a Running Lariat. Hashi with Two SuperKicks. Bishamon connects with The Shoto to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (6) Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer vs. (0) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

House Of Torture attacks Suzuki Gun before the bell rings. Suzuki with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Takahashi drives Suzuki back first into the steel barricade. Takahashi buries his knee into the midsection of Suzuki. EVIL with a gut punch. EVIL sends Archer ribs first into the barricade. EVIL and Archer are brawling in the crowd. Archer rakes the eyes of EVIL. Archer starts running after Togo. Takahashi attacks Suzuki with the walking stick. Archer kicks Takahashi in the gut. Archer hits Takahashi with the walking stick. EVIL backs away from Archer. Archer grabs a steel chair. Takahashi applies a rear chin lock. Takahashi repeatedly slaps Suzuki in the face. Takahashi kicks Suzuki in the gut. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Suzuki. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL is choking Suzuki with his boot. EVIL tells Suzuki to bring it. EVIL with two knife edge chops. EVIL rakes the eyes of Suzuki. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi kicks Suzuki in the gut. Takahashi slaps Suzuki in the face. Suzuki is displaying his fighting spirit.

Takahashi rakes the eyes of Suzuki. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Sliding Dropkick for a one count. EVIL tags himself in. Suzuki starts choking Takahashi in the corner. EVIL throws a t-shirt at Archer. EVIL fish hooks Suzuki. EVIL goes into the lateral press for a two count. EVIL toys around with Suzuki. Suzuki delivers a gut punch. EVIL answers with another eye rake. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Suzuki drops EVIL with The Big Boot. Suzuki tags in Archer. Archer drives his knee into the midsection of EVIL. Archer whips EVIL into a turnbuckle pad. Takahashi punches Archer in the back. Archer kicks Takahashi in the gut. Archer sends Takahashi back first into a turnbuckle pad. Togo wants Archer to shake his hand. Archer whips Togo into Takahashi. Running Back Elbow Party. Archer with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Archer tags in Suzuki. EVIL begs for mercy. Suzuki Gun blocks the double low blow. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. EVIL kicks Suzuki in the face. EVIL side steps Archer into a turnbuckle pad. EVIL sends Archer tumbling to the floor. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi blocks a boot from Suzuki. Takahashi sends Suzuki face first into the canvas.

Takahashi with a Sliding Dropkick. Takahashi repeatedly drives his knee into the midsection of Suzuki. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi backs Suzuki into the ropes. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Suzuki answers with The Kitchen Sink. Suzuki applies The Guillotine Choke. Takahashi starts biting Suzuki’s fingers. Suzuki kicks Takahashi in the gut. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi clings onto the referee’s t-shirt. Suzuki kicks Takahashi in the face. Takahashi shoves Suzuki into the referee. House Of Torture gangs up on Suzuki. Archer clears the ring. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi kicks Suzuki in the gut. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki connects with The Gotch Style PileDriver for a two count. Sho pulls the referee out of the ring. Sho is putting the boots to Suzuki. Archer grabs EVIL and Sho’s hair. Togo wraps the garrote around Archer’s neck. EVIL delivers the low blow. EVIL clotheslines Archer over the top rope. Togo wraps the garrote around Suzuki’s neck. Sho clocks Suzuki with the wrench. EVIL plants Suzuki with Everything Is EVIL. EVIL puts Takahashi on top of Suzuki to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

Eight Match: (6) Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. (6) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Tetsuya Naito and Hiroshi Tanahashi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Hair Pull Exchange. Naito ducks a clothesline from Tanahashi. Naito sends Tanahashi into the ropes. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Naito dumps Tanahashi out of the ring. Tranquillo Pose. Naito is playing mind games with Tanahashi. Sanada and Yano are tagged in. Yano challenges Sanada to a grappling match. Yano with a double leg takedown. Yano doesn’t have the keys to The Paradise Lock. Sanada punches Yano in the back. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano uses the turnbuckle pad as a shield. Yano throws the turnbuckle pad at Sanada. Sanada throws down the turnbuckle pad. Sanada with The Rolling Cradle for a two count. Yano reverses the pinning position for a two count. Tanahashi knocks Naito off the ring apron. Tanahashi kicks Sanada in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Yano sends Sanada to the corner. Sanada side steps Tanahashi into a turnbuckle pad.

Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Yano. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada applies Two Paradise Locks. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada with a low dropkick to Tanahashi. Sanada clocks Yano with the turnbuckle pad. Sanada repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Sanada sends Yano face first into the steel ring post. Sanada rolls Yano back into the ring. Sanada goes into the lateral press for a two count. Sanada tags in Naito. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Wish Bone Attack. Double Basement Dropkick for a two count. Naito toys around with Yano. Naito applies the cravate. Sanada tags himself in. Sanada with an elbow smash. Sanada hammers down on the back of Yano’s neck. Yano tugs on Sanada’s hair. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Yano. Short-Arm Reversal by Yano. Yano pulls Sanada down to the mat. Yano tags in Tanahashi.

Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi knocks Naito off the apron. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Sanada. Tanahashi with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Tanahashi bodyslams Sanada. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Tanahashi. Sanada dropkicks Tanahashi to the floor. Tanahashi avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada with a straight right hand. Tanahashi answers with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips in the ropes. Tanahashi dropkicks the right knee of Sanada. Tanahashi applies The Texas Cloverleaf. Naito breaks up the submission hold. Tanahashi and Naito are trading back and forth shots. Tanahashi dumps Naito out of the ring. Sanada dodges The SlingBlade. Sanada drops Tanahashi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito repeatedly kicks the right knee of Tanahashi. Naito sends Tanahashi to the corner. Natio with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Tanahashi. Combination Cabron.

Naito applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Yano repeatedly stomps on Naito’s chest. Tanahashi hammers down on the back of Naito’s neck. Naito with a forearm smash. Tanahashi responds with The SlingBlade. Tanahashi tags in Yano. Yano ducks a clothesline from Naito. Yano with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Yano side steps Naito into the exposed steel. Yano rolls Naito over for a two count. Naito side steps Yano into a turnbuckle pad. Sanada with a running elbow smash. Naito with a back elbow smash. Belly to Back Suplex/Jackknife Hold Combination for a two count. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Tanahashi slaps Naito in the face. Yano delivers a chop block. Yano with The Schoolboy Rollup for a two count. Tanahashi dumps Sanada out of the ring. Yano goes for a PowerBomb, but Naito lands back on his feet. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Yano. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Tanahashi goes for The Twist and Shout, but Sanada counters with The Magic Screw. Sanada dropkicks Yano. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sanada follows that with The Rolling Elbow. Assisted Spinning DDT. Naito connects with The Destino to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito & Sanada via Pinfall

Updated Standings

1.) Tetsuya Naito & Sanada (5-1)

2.) TMDK (5-1)

3.) Tetsuya Naito & Sanada (4-2)

4.) HirookI Goto & Yoshi Hashi (4-2)

5.) Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer (3-3)

6.) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano (3-3)

7.) The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare (3-3)

8.) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (2-4)

9.) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (1-5)

10.) Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin (0-6)

