WWE has released a bonus clip from the recent episode of Drew McIntyre’s 24 special on the WWE Network. The caption reads, “Learn the hilarious story of how a young Noam Dar had a memorable first encounter with Drew McIntyre and how it led to McIntyre becoming the wallpaper on Dar’s flip phone in this bonus scene from WWE 24 Drew McIntyre: The Chosen One, available on demand on WWE Network.”

It was announced on last night’s episode of SmackDown that Sasha Banks would be challenging Bayley inside the Hell in a Cell at upcoming HIAC pay per view. Banks would later take to Twitter and write, “Boss of the Cell” in preparation for the match.