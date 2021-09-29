As we’ve noted, Windham Rotunda (fka WWE’s Bray Wyatt) is rumored to make his AEW debut during tonight’s Dynamite episode from Rochester, NY, the hometown of the late Brodie Lee.

Rotunda debuting for AEW would depend on the status of his WWE non-compete clause, and if he waived the pay to get out of the clause early. It was noted today by Fightful Select that they have heard nothing to indicate Rotunda will be debuting tonight, and other sources are saying the same thing.

Sources close to Rotunda indicate that while they aren’t sure, as he is a very private person, they believe Rotunda is under a standard 90-day non-compete clause with WWE, which would put him under contract to WWE until Friday, October 29.

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for live Dynamite coverage at 8pm ET.

