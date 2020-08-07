Notes On NJPW’s Upcoming Stadium Show: How Many Can Attend, Expected Revenue

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced last month that they will be concluding their Summer Struggle tour on August 29th from the world famous Jingu baseball Stadium in Tokyo.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, NJPW is planning on running the event at about 30% capacity (10,000 potential fans) in order to adhere to social distancing rules due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reports are that ticket prices range from $103 to $188, with a good number of fans expected to be turned away similar to how they have been at Korakuen Hall since fans were allowed to return to live shows.

The report also notes that with the way tickets are priced NJPW could record a million dollar gate, which is what they would have been aiming for with their now postponed Wrestle Dynasty from Madison Square Garden in New York. There’s also a chance that they’ll run Jingu Stadium at 50% capacity but that has yet to be confirmed.

