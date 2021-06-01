The National Wrestling Alliance has announced via Eventbrite that they are allowing in a small number of fans for their upcoming tapings from the GPB Studios in Atlanta. The tapings, which take place from June 5th-7th, will include episodes of NWA Powerrr and the promotion’s When The Shadows Fall pay per view. This will be the first event that fans have been allowed back since last year’s COVID-19 outbreak. Full details are below.

Hello NWA fans,

We have some exciting and breaking news to share with you about our upcoming taping at the Georgia Public Broadcasting Studio in Atlanta, GA June 5 – 7. We know how important it is to share the cheers, energy and love of our fans for NWA Powerrr and our PPV When Our Shadows Fall.

After an extensive process we are happy to announce we are now able to sell tickets to a small group of fans to be in attendance for the upcoming taping. We understand that this is coming at short notice but we assure you the National Wrestling Alliance has been working very hard for weeks to get plans in place that included having fans in the building. Below are some important notes:

– Tickets will go on sale Tuesday 6/1/21.

– The link for tickets will be shared on the NWA social media pages and emailed to fans who subscribed to our newsletter.

– A very limited amount of tickets will be available.

– Those of you who had purchased tickets to our previous taping which was canceled due to the pandemic, did not receive a refund AND have proof of purchase can contact [email protected] to transfer your tickets for one of the tapings on June 5 – 7 or request a refund. In order to do this you MUST send an email before 1 pm EST on 6/3/21.

– COVID vaccination and/or a negative COVID test is recommended but not required.

– Temperature checks will be done at the door.

– Masks will be required for fans.

Thank you very much for your patience during the pandemic and we look forward to putting on the Best Wrestling on God’s Green Earth.

As always, please subscribe to NWA Powerrr on FITE and preorder our next PPV When Our Shadow Falls now.