During a recent episode of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, Sean Waltman gave his thoughts on Bronson Reed. Here’s what he had to say:

He’s the WWE NXT North American champion because he’s really good at what he does, and he’s made a really good impression on all the right people. He made a really good impression on me. I knew him from a tour in Australia, and he was over there when I was there. Just one of those really really likable guys. That really helps because there’s a lot of really really talented people in the ring and so extra things like being a decent human being kind of makes a difference when you have that many guys that are all really good.

