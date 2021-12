The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:

Dirty Sexy Boys vs Stevens/Kratos

Sal Rinauro vs Judais w/ Father James Mitchell

The Living Legend Melina appears on May Valentine’s Heart-To-Heart

Promos by NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch, as well as Strictly Business, Austin Idol, and The End.