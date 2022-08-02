The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..
NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:
- NWA World Television Championship: Tyrus (c) vs. Odinson
- Rodney Mack (with Aron Stevens) vs. Cyon (with Austin Idol)
- Team War: The Ill Begotten vs. Miserably Faithful
- Heart 2 Heart with Colby Corino
