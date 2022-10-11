The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:

The Hex (Marti Belle & Allysin Kay) vs. Taryn Terrell & Natalia Markova

Question Mark II vs. KC Roxx (with Aron Stevens)

#1 Contender’s Match for the NWA National Championship: Chris Adonis vs. Dak Draper vs. Thrillbilly Silas (with Pollo Del Mar)

#1 Contender’s Match for the NWA World Women’s Championship: Taya Valkyrie vs. KiLynn King

Special Guest Commentator: Dr. Tom Prichard