The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..
NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:
The Hex (Marti Belle & Allysin Kay) vs. Taryn Terrell & Natalia Markova
Question Mark II vs. KC Roxx (with Aron Stevens)
#1 Contender’s Match for the NWA National Championship: Chris Adonis vs. Dak Draper vs. Thrillbilly Silas (with Pollo Del Mar)
#1 Contender’s Match for the NWA World Women’s Championship: Taya Valkyrie vs. KiLynn King
Special Guest Commentator: Dr. Tom Prichard