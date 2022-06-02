The National Wrestling Alliance issued the following press release announcing a new partnership with the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, which will see the promotion offer free tickets to healthcare workers for their upcoming Alwayz Ready pay-per-view and Knox Out event. Full details can be found below.

KNOXVILLE — On June 11th and 12th 2022, The National Wrestling Alliance will continue to honor the history of its storied 73 years existence by returning to its Tennessee roots, this time at the Knoxville Convention Center for our Alwayz Ready PPV and Knox Out Powerrr Television Taping events.

As part of NWA Outreach, our ongoing efforts to help the communities we travel to, the NWA is proud to announce we have partnered with the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, offering complimentary tickets to healthcare workers, patients and their families.

In addition, on the morning of June 12, a group of NWA stars will visit patients at the hospital who are unable to attend the events.

“Many of our young patients are true fans of wrestling and this will be a thrill for them! We are looking forward to having [the NWA] visit us as well, so children who cannot attend the event can still meet their heroes,” said Cheryl Allmon, Director of Volunteer Services and Programs for the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

“It’s our pleasure to offer some fun and entertainment to children who are going through a very difficult time in their lives, along with the healthcare workers who deserve a break for all the efforts they have put forward to help children heal,” said William Patrick Corgan, the President and CEO of the National Wrestling Alliance.

Tickets are on sale for both events now NWATix.com. Alwayz Ready will air live on the FITE TV streaming platform for $24.99 individually, and is included in the $49.99 NWA All Access annual pass available at https://www.fite.tv/join/nwa-powerrr/.

The Knoxville Convention Center will also host our Knox Out Powerrr Television Taping Event at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12 with matches to be broadcast on the following week’s episodes of NWA Powerrr and NWA USA on FITE TV and on the NWA YouTube Channel. For a full list of all our scheduled matches please head to NationalWrestlingAlliance.com.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL WRESTLING ALLIANCE

Founded in 1948, the National Wrestling Alliance is one of the oldest and most prestigious professional wrestling brands in the world. In 2017, international recording artist William Patrick Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins) purchased the NWA with the intention of reinventing the brand for the modern era whilst honoring the legacy of its heyday in the 1980s. Beginning with the critically-acclaimed Ten Pounds Of Gold docu-series, the NWA has since expanded its programming to include two weekly broadcasts (NWA Powerrr & NWA USA) and 6 annual pay-per-views, all of which are available via NWA All Access, our paid subscription service on Triller’s FITE streaming platform.