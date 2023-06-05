Trevor Murdoch and Mike Knox are the winners of the 2023 Crockett Cup Tournament.

Night 2 of the NWA’s Crockett Cup pay-per-view from Winston-Salem, NC featured the following quarterfinal matches – Knox and Murdoch defeated The Mortons (WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton, NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton), Jinetes del Aire (Myzteziz Jr., Octagón Jr.) defeated The Brothers of Funstruction (Yabo the Clown, Ruffo the Clown), The Midnight Riders (NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus, Chris Adonis) defeated The Immortals (Kratos, Odinson), and Blunt Force Trauma (Carnage, Damage) defeated the NWA World Tag Team Champions La Rebelión (Bestia 666, Mecha Wolf 450).

The semifinals featured the following bouts – Knox and Murdoch defeated The Midnight Riders, Blunt Force Trauma defeated Jinetes del Aire.

Knox and Murdoch then defeated Blunt Force Trauma in the finals. Billy Corgan and Davy Crockett, who watched the finals from ringside, presented Knox and Murdoch with the Crockett Cup after the match, and they celebrated to end the show.

Below are a few related shots from tonight:

Billy Corgan and David Crockett here to watch finals of the #CrockettCup. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/LMprZ5Dlix — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 5, 2023

Trevor Murdoch and Mike Knox are the winners of the 2023 #CrockettCup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/XV1dirUOGe — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 5, 2023

